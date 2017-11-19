Ender’s Game 24 x 36 Inch Teaser Movie Poster

View larger $12.98 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1

Ender’s Game is based on author Orson Scott Card’s epic sci-fi novel of the same name. The film tells the story of young Ender Wiggin (Asa Butterfield), who is recruited by the International Military to lead the fight against the Formics, a genocidal alien race which nearly annihilated the human race in a previous invasion. The leader of his section, Colonel Graff (Harrison Ford), is preparing the young recruits for their first battle.

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Abigail Breslin | Aramis Knight | Asa Butterfield | Ben Kingsley | Hailee Steinfeld | Harrison Ford | Khylin Rhambo | Moises Arias | Suraj Partha | Viola Davis

Directors: Gavin Hood

Project Name: Ender's Game

Authors: Orson Scott Card

