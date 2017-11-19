Twitter
World War Z 22 x 34 Inch Black, White & Red Helicopter Movie Poster

World War Z 22 x 34 Inch Black, White & Red Helicopter Movie Poster
View larger

PosterSKU: 171120-67361-1
Part No: RP2116
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Horror | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 21, 2013
Rating: PG-13
Details

Former United Nations employee Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) traverses the world in a race against time to stop the Zombie pandemic that’s destroying communities, armies and governments, threatening to destroy humanity itself. This unique movie poster for World War Z features a scene from the film in which a helicopter Lane is traveling on gets attacked by zombies after they stacked their bodies on top of one another.

Specifications

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Brad Pitt | Daniella Kertesz | David Morse | Elyes Gabel | Fana Mokoena | James Badge Dale | Ludi Boeken | Matthew Fox | Mireille Enos | Peter Capaldi
Directors: Marc Forster
Project Name: World War Z

