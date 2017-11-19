World War Z 22 x 34 Inch Black, White & Red Helicopter Movie Poster

View larger $12.98 $9.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 171120-67361-1

Part No: RP2116

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Horror | Thrillers | Zombie Films

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: June 21, 2013

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Former United Nations employee Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) traverses the world in a race against time to stop the Zombie pandemic that’s destroying communities, armies and governments, threatening to destroy humanity itself. This unique movie poster for World War Z features a scene from the film in which a helicopter Lane is traveling on gets attacked by zombies after they stacked their bodies on top of one another.

Specifications

Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Brad Pitt | Daniella Kertesz | David Morse | Elyes Gabel | Fana Mokoena | James Badge Dale | Ludi Boeken | Matthew Fox | Mireille Enos | Peter Capaldi

Directors: Marc Forster

Project Name: World War Z

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Horror | Movies, TV & Gaming | Paramount Pictures | Posters - Reprints | Thrillers | Zombie Films