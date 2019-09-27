Share Page Support Us
Original Jaws 3-D Press Book (1983) [84046]

$23.00

$16.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190927-79047-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Adventure | Horror | Monster Movies | Sequels
Original U.S. Release: July 22, 1983
Details

Original Jaws 3-D Press Book.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Cast: Bess Armstrong | Dennis Quaid | Simon MacCorkindale
Directors: Joe Alves
Project Name: Jaws 3-D

