Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Comic-Con International San Diego Souvenir Book (2012) [1931113]

Comic-Con International San Diego Souvenir Book (2012) [1931113]
View larger

$12.99

$9.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190701-78324-1
Weight: 1.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Comic-Con International San Diego Souvenir Book (2012).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Related Items

Streets of Fire Limited Edition 18 x 24 inch Collector Poster
Fallout 4 – Nuka Cola 24 X 36 inch Video Game Poster
Birth Movies Death Special Edition Planet of the Apes Magazine Issue
Shaolin Invincible Guys (a.k.a. Shaolin Deadly Hands) Tri-fold Ad Booklet (1978) [PHO459]
50 Years of Star Trek DVD
Rare Original 2010: The Year We Make Contact U.S. 20 Page Pressbook (1984) Roy Scheider, John Lithgow & Helen Mirren
Sports Illustrated Magazine (December 14, 1992) Larry Bird, Magic Johnson [190129]
Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Fist Punch 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster 15239
Into the Night Collector’s Blu-ray Shout Factory Select Edition
Gaffers, Grips and Best Boys: Who Does What in Motion Pictures (1987)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *