Comic-Con International San Diego Souvenir Book (2012) [1931113]

View larger $12.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190701-78324-1

Weight: 1.13 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Softcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Comic-Con International San Diego Souvenir Book (2012).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art