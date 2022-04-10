The Hollywood Reporter (November 14, 2014) Channing Tatum [T56]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (November 14, 2014) A slew of $100 million triumphs, a starring role in the Oscar contender Foxcatcher, a rocky youth and a rate mix of allure and astonishing ambition, Channing Tatum Climb. Advertising page How To Train Your Dragon 2.
