Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Heavy Metal Magazine (Spring 1986) Moebius is Back [C19]

Heavy Metal Magazine (Spring 1986) Moebius is Back [C19]
View larger

$19.99

$12.70


1 in stock


magSKU: 201129-83440-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Heavy Metal Magazine (Spring 1986) Moebius is Back.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Heavy Metal Magazine
Artists: Moebius

Related Items

Grendel Comico Issue Number 1 (October 1986) [12356]
Patrick Gleeson’s Electronic Star Wars Soundtrack CD
Jackie Chan’s The Fearless Hyena James Tin Chuen Rare 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1979)
Battlestar Galactica: Season 4 Original Soundtrack from the SyFy Television Series 2-Disc Set
Star Trek Trading Card Set (1991) Impel Company [1245]
Ford At Fox 21-DVD + Book + Ephemera Box Set Collection
Appleseed Collectible Film Image and Film Card 2004 Suncoast Media Play Shirow Masamune
Heroes: Original Score from the Television Series – Music Composed and Performed by Lisa Coleman and Wendy Melvoin
Dragonball Super – Part 09 Episodes 105-117 Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover [B67]
Anomaly: The Rubicon Hardcover Edition (2017) [1931128]

Categories

Adventure | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers