Jrock Ink: A Concise Report on 40 of the Biggest Rock Acts in Japan (2005) [193187]

View larger $15.99 $6.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190701-78326-1

ISBN-10: 1880656957

ISBN-13: 9781880656952

Weight: 1.14 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Comic Based | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Stone Bridge Press

Item Release Date: June 1, 2005

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

jrock, ink. is an executive report on the energized Japanese rock scene today. It showcases 40 of the hottest names in jrock history with histories, reviews, and discographies, all in a stunning full-color package highlighted by original art and photographs. Many of these artists have toured and released CDs in North America and are known for their work on anime and movie soundtracks.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 128

Size: 8 x 0.4 x 8.1 in

Language: English



Authors: Josephine Yun

Related Items

Categories

Comic Based | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Music Videos | Musical | Softcover Books | Stone Bridge Press