Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Jrock Ink: A Concise Report on 40 of the Biggest Rock Acts in Japan (2005) [193187]

Jrock Ink: A Concise Report on 40 of the Biggest Rock Acts in Japan (2005) [193187]
View larger

$15.99

$6.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190701-78326-1
ISBN-10: 1880656957
ISBN-13: 9781880656952
Weight: 1.14 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Comic Based | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: June 1, 2005
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

jrock, ink. is an executive report on the energized Japanese rock scene today. It showcases 40 of the hottest names in jrock history with histories, reviews, and discographies, all in a stunning full-color package highlighted by original art and photographs. Many of these artists have toured and released CDs in North America and are known for their work on anime and movie soundtracks.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 128
  • Size: 8 x 0.4 x 8.1 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Josephine Yun

Related Items

Misfits 25th Anniversary Music Poster
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (March 12, 2004) Charlize Theron, Peter Jackson, Renee Zellweger, Tim Robbins, Sean Penn
Bubblegum Crisis: High-definition Disctopia Special Edition Blu-ray
Baby Driver 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
City Hunter – Book 4 by Hojo Tsukasa
Dark Horse Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen Mother Of Dragons Figure
RARE Frank Miller’s Sin City Hartigan (Black & White) vs. Yellow Bastard (Color) NECA Action Figure Set Signed by Nick Stahl
Batman: The Animated Series – Batman Hand Painted Figure Eaglemoss Collection
U2 April 3rd Reunion Arena Dallas, Texas – Bob Masse 13×24 inch Music Concert Poster
Grease 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1978)

Categories

Comic Based | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Music Videos | Musical | Softcover Books | Stone Bridge Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *