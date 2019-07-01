Jrock Ink: A Concise Report on 40 of the Biggest Rock Acts in Japan (2005) [193187]

$15.99
ISBN-10: 1880656957
ISBN-13: 9781880656952
Weight: 1.14 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: June 1, 2005
Details
jrock, ink. is an executive report on the energized Japanese rock scene today. It showcases 40 of the hottest names in jrock history with histories, reviews, and discographies, all in a stunning full-color package highlighted by original art and photographs. Many of these artists have toured and released CDs in North America and are known for their work on anime and movie soundtracks.
The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Pages: 128
- Size: 8 x 0.4 x 8.1 in
- Language: English
Authors: Josephine Yun
