San Diego Comic-Con International Events Schedule Guide (July 12-15, 2012) [1931124]

$12.99
$9.97
magSKU: 190701-78332-1
Weight: 1.09 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.09 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy
Item Release Date: July 12, 2012
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
San Diego Comic-Con International Events Schedule Guide (July 12-15, 2012).
The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers | Memorabilia