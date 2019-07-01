View larger $9.99 $6.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190701-78334-1

ISBN-10: 0394739388

Weight: 4.03 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Random House

Item Release Date: November 12, 1980

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Rolling Stone Illustrated History of Rock & Roll Paperback (1980).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 474

Language: English

Size: 10.6 x 8.6 x 0.9 in



Authors: Jim Miller

Related Items

Categories

Music Videos | Musical | Random House | Softcover Books