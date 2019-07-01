$9.99
$6.97
Softcover BookSKU: 190701-78334-1
ISBN-10: 0394739388
Weight: 4.03 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
ISBN-10: 0394739388
Weight: 4.03 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Random House
Item Release Date: November 12, 1980
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Rolling Stone Illustrated History of Rock & Roll Paperback (1980).
The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Pages: 474
- Language: English
- Size: 10.6 x 8.6 x 0.9 in
Authors: Jim Miller