Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Harrington Street: An Anecdotal Personal History in Words and Pictures by Jerry Garcia

Harrington Street: An Anecdotal Personal History in Words and Pictures by Jerry Garcia
View larger

$25.00

$15.97


1 in stock


bookSKU: 190926-79041-1
UPC: 9780385313537
ISBN-10: 0385313535
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Biography | Music Videos | Musical
Item Release Date: October 1, 1995
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The cultural icon and rock musician Jerry Garcia offers a look at his early history on Harrington Street in San Francisco.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Size: 9 x 0.8 x 9.5 in


Subject: Jerry Garcia

Related Items

What is Jack Paar Really Like First Edition Mass Market Paperback – Lancer 70-005 (1962)
Cream Wheels of Fire RARE Music Sheet and Photo Magazine (1968)
The Beatles – All You Need is Love 24 X 36 inch Poster
Entertainment Weekly Magazine Best and Worst 2015 (December 18, 2015)
Ray 2-Disc DVD Edition with Embossed Slipcover
The Who at Pengrowth Saddledome, Calgary Bob Masse 15 x 24 inch Rock Music Concert Poster
Prince Purple Rain 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Film Directors: A Complete Guide (1985)
Rush in Concert – Civic Arena Pittsburgh, PA 24 x 36 inch Music Concert Poster
The Beatles – Yellow Submarine Collage 24 X 36 inch Poster

Categories

Biography | Hardcover Books | Music Videos | Musical

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *