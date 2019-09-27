Harrington Street: An Anecdotal Personal History in Words and Pictures by Jerry Garcia

View larger $25.00 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





book SKU: 190926-79041-1

UPC: 9780385313537

ISBN-10: 0385313535

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Biography | Music Videos | Musical

Item Release Date: October 1, 1995

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The cultural icon and rock musician Jerry Garcia offers a look at his early history on Harrington Street in San Francisco.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Language: English

Size: 9 x 0.8 x 9.5 in



Subject: Jerry Garcia

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Hardcover Books | Music Videos | Musical