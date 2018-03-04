Stormy Monday 2-Disc Special Edition [Blu-ray + DVD, 2017]

$29.95
$22.97
UPC: 760137030980
Part No: AV093
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Crime | Drama | Film Noir | Musical
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: January 5, 1988
Item Release Date: July 18, 2017
Rating: R
Details
In 1988, Mike Figgis (Internal Affairs, Leaving Las Vegas) made his feature directorial debut with Stormy Monday, a taut, noir-influenced gangster movie that drew on his key formative influences, including his youth in the Newcastle of the late ’50s and early ’60s, and the city’s vibrant jazz scene. Sean Bean (Ronin) plays Brendan, a young loafer taken under the wing of jazz club owner Finney (Sting, Quadrophenia), who’s under pressure from American mobster Cosmo (Tommy Lee Jones, The Fugitive) to sell up in exchange for a cut of a local land development deal. Brendan just wants to earn an honest crust, but his burgeoning relationship with Cosmo’s ex-lover Kate (Melanie Griffith, Body Double) threatens to drag him into the middle of the impending showdown…
A romantic crime thriller with genuine heart, Stormy Monday features striking, rain-drenched cinematography by Roger Deakins (The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men) and a seductive jazz score provided by the director himself. Presented here for the first time in high definition in the US, there has never been a better time to discover one of this iconic filmmaker’s most assured and uniquely haunting efforts.
Special Features
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations
- Original stereo audio (uncompressed on the Blu-ray Disc)
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Audio commentary with Mike Figgis, moderated by critic Damon Wise
- New video appreciation by critic Neil Young, and a “then and now” tour of the film’s Newcastle locations
- Theatrical trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Jacey
- FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Booklet featuring new writing by critic Mark Cunliffe
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 93
- Audio: Stereo 2.0
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Region: A,1
Cast: James Cosmo | Melanie Griffith | Sean Bean | Sting | Tommy Lee Jones
Directors: Mike Figgis
Project Name: Stormy Monday
