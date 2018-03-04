Stormy Monday 2-Disc Special Edition [Blu-ray + DVD, 2017]

View larger $29.95 $22.97 - Select Qty - 1

DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 180305-70889-1

UPC: 760137030980

Part No: AV093

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Crime | Drama | Film Noir | Musical

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: January 5, 1988

Item Release Date: July 18, 2017

Rating: R

Details

In 1988, Mike Figgis (Internal Affairs, Leaving Las Vegas) made his feature directorial debut with Stormy Monday, a taut, noir-influenced gangster movie that drew on his key formative influences, including his youth in the Newcastle of the late ’50s and early ’60s, and the city’s vibrant jazz scene. Sean Bean (Ronin) plays Brendan, a young loafer taken under the wing of jazz club owner Finney (Sting, Quadrophenia), who’s under pressure from American mobster Cosmo (Tommy Lee Jones, The Fugitive) to sell up in exchange for a cut of a local land development deal. Brendan just wants to earn an honest crust, but his burgeoning relationship with Cosmo’s ex-lover Kate (Melanie Griffith, Body Double) threatens to drag him into the middle of the impending showdown…

A romantic crime thriller with genuine heart, Stormy Monday features striking, rain-drenched cinematography by Roger Deakins (The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men) and a seductive jazz score provided by the director himself. Presented here for the first time in high definition in the US, there has never been a better time to discover one of this iconic filmmaker’s most assured and uniquely haunting efforts.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original stereo audio (uncompressed on the Blu-ray Disc)

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary with Mike Figgis, moderated by critic Damon Wise

New video appreciation by critic Neil Young, and a “then and now” tour of the film’s Newcastle locations

Theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Jacey

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Booklet featuring new writing by critic Mark Cunliffe

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 93

Audio: Stereo 2.0

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A,1

Cast: James Cosmo | Melanie Griffith | Sean Bean | Sting | Tommy Lee Jones

Directors: Mike Figgis

Project Name: Stormy Monday

