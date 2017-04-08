Akira Movie Collector’s Steel Case with Specialty Print and 32 Page Book

View larger $39.98 $28.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

Akira isn’t just a movie – it’s the genesis of a genre. Katsuhiro Otomo’s landmark cyberpunk classic obliterated the boundaries of feature-length animation and forced the world to look into the future. Without Kaneda and Tetsuo, without espers and psionic assassins, without that iconic motorcycle – our world would be a far less exciting place to exist.

In the cult classic anime Akira, a secret military project endangers Neo-Tokyo when it turns a biker gang member into a rampaging psychic psychopath that only two teenagers and a group of psychics can stop.

Special Features

Steel case with specialty print

32 page behind the scenes book

Akira Sound Clip (1988)

Interview with Director Katsuhiro Ôtomo

Storyboard Collection

The Writing on the Wall

Original Trailers

Original Commercials

The Process of Restoring Akira Featurette

Glossary

U.S. Trailer (2013)

1080p High Definition (HD Native)

480 Standard Definition

Specifications

Language: English, Japanese

Subtitles: English

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Audio: Special Feature: Dolby TrueHD: English 2.0, Dolby TrueHD: Japanese 2.0, English Stereo|Japanese Stereo

Main Feature: Dolby TrueHD: English 2.0|Dolby TrueHD: English 5.1, Dolby TrueHD: Japanese 5.1, English 5.1 Surround, English Stereo, Japanese 5.1 Surround

Runtime: Feature: 124

Bonus Material: 95

Region: A, 1

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Hiroshi Ôtake | Kazumi Tanaka | Kôichi Kitamura | Mami Koyama | Masaaki Ôkura | Michihiro Ikemizu | Mitsuo Iwata | Nozomu Sasaki | Takeshi Kusao | Tarô Arakawa | Tesshô Genda | Yuriko Fuchizaki

Directors: Katsuhiro Otomo

