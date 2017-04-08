Twitter
Akira Movie Collector’s Steel Case with Specialty Print and 32 Page Book
$39.98

$28.99


3 available for pre-order


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 170408-64393-1
UPC: 704400075957
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Drama | Science Fiction | Thriller
Studio: Funimation
Item Release Date: June 6, 2017
Rating: R
Pre-orders can not be refunded.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Akira isn’t just a movie – it’s the genesis of a genre. Katsuhiro Otomo’s landmark cyberpunk classic obliterated the boundaries of feature-length animation and forced the world to look into the future. Without Kaneda and Tetsuo, without espers and psionic assassins, without that iconic motorcycle – our world would be a far less exciting place to exist.

In the cult classic anime Akira, a secret military project endangers Neo-Tokyo when it turns a biker gang member into a rampaging psychic psychopath that only two teenagers and a group of psychics can stop.

Special Features

  • Steel case with specialty print
  • 32 page behind the scenes book
  • Akira Sound Clip (1988)
  • Interview with Director Katsuhiro Ôtomo
  • Storyboard Collection
  • The Writing on the Wall
  • Original Trailers
  • Original Commercials
  • The Process of Restoring Akira Featurette
  • Glossary
  • U.S. Trailer (2013)
  • 1080p High Definition (HD Native)
    480 Standard Definition

Specifications

  • Language: English, Japanese
  • Subtitles: English
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Audio: Special Feature: Dolby TrueHD: English 2.0, Dolby TrueHD: Japanese 2.0, English Stereo|Japanese Stereo
    Main Feature: Dolby TrueHD: English 2.0|Dolby TrueHD: English 5.1, Dolby TrueHD: Japanese 5.1, English 5.1 Surround, English Stereo, Japanese 5.1 Surround
  • Runtime: Feature: 124
    Bonus Material: 95
  • Region: A, 1
  • Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Hiroshi Ôtake | Kazumi Tanaka | Kôichi Kitamura | Mami Koyama | Masaaki Ôkura | Michihiro Ikemizu | Mitsuo Iwata | Nozomu Sasaki | Takeshi Kusao | Tarô Arakawa | Tesshô Genda | Yuriko Fuchizaki
Directors: Katsuhiro Otomo

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | DVD | Featured | Funimation | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Throwback Space

