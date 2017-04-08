Akira Movie Collector’s Steel Case with Specialty Print and 32 Page Book

$39.98
Details
Akira isn’t just a movie – it’s the genesis of a genre. Katsuhiro Otomo’s landmark cyberpunk classic obliterated the boundaries of feature-length animation and forced the world to look into the future. Without Kaneda and Tetsuo, without espers and psionic assassins, without that iconic motorcycle – our world would be a far less exciting place to exist.
In the cult classic anime Akira, a secret military project endangers Neo-Tokyo when it turns a biker gang member into a rampaging psychic psychopath that only two teenagers and a group of psychics can stop.
Special Features
- Steel case with specialty print
- 32 page behind the scenes book
- Akira Sound Clip (1988)
- Interview with Director Katsuhiro Ôtomo
- Storyboard Collection
- The Writing on the Wall
- Original Trailers
- Original Commercials
- The Process of Restoring Akira Featurette
- Glossary
- U.S. Trailer (2013)
- 1080p High Definition (HD Native)
480 Standard Definition
Specifications
- Language: English, Japanese
- Subtitles: English
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Audio: Special Feature: Dolby TrueHD: English 2.0, Dolby TrueHD: Japanese 2.0, English Stereo|Japanese Stereo
Main Feature: Dolby TrueHD: English 2.0|Dolby TrueHD: English 5.1, Dolby TrueHD: Japanese 5.1, English 5.1 Surround, English Stereo, Japanese 5.1 Surround
- Runtime: Feature: 124
Bonus Material: 95
- Region: A, 1
- Number of Discs: 3
Cast: Hiroshi Ôtake | Kazumi Tanaka | Kôichi Kitamura | Mami Koyama | Masaaki Ôkura | Michihiro Ikemizu | Mitsuo Iwata | Nozomu Sasaki | Takeshi Kusao | Tarô Arakawa | Tesshô Genda | Yuriko Fuchizaki
Directors: Katsuhiro Otomo
