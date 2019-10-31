Share Page Support Us
Transformers Animated 15×22 inch Promotional Poster

View larger

$14.99

$11.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 191030-79651-1
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Hasbro | Paramount Pictures
Details

Transformers Animated – Transform and Roll Out 15×22 inch Promotional Poster.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 14.75 x 21.75 in


Project Name: Transformers Animated

