Transformers Animated 15×22 inch Promotional Poster

$14.99
$11.97
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Hasbro | Paramount Pictures
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Transformers Animated – Transform and Roll Out 15×22 inch Promotional Poster.
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 14.75 x 21.75 in
Project Name: Transformers Animated
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | Hasbro | Movies, TV & Gaming | Paramount Pictures | Posters - Original | Science Fiction