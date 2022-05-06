Share Page Support Us
Jurassic Park: The Original Topps Trading Card Series Hardcover Edition + Bonus Cards
$25.42
$22.70
See Options

10 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 220507-101246-1
ISBN-10: 1419752413
ISBN-13: 978-1419752414
Weight: 2.4 lbs
Condition: New

Journey back to where it all started in this deluxe collection showcasing the classic Topps trading cards from 1993—timed for the theatrical release of Jurassic World: Dominion

When Jurassic Park was released almost 30 years ago, it was an immediate blockbuster and went on to become one of entertainment’s largest multimedia franchises, with five more films, theme park attractions, and a robust consumer product program—including a set of trading cards released by Topps in 1993 to tie into the film. This comprehensive collection of the original trading card series—timed to publish alongside the release of Jurassic World: Dominion—includes the fronts and backs of all of these classic cards, plus the special chase cards and rare promotional material. The book also includes text and commentary by Gary Gerani, editor of the original series, and an afterword by Chip Kidd, who created and designed the cover of Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park, which became the iconic logo for the franchise.

Special Features

  • Full-color illustrations throughout
  • Four bonus trading cards

Specifications

  • Size: 5.95 x 1.3 x 7.4 in
  • Language: English
  • Pages: 384
