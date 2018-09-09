Nowhere to Run Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

View larger $16.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: January 15, 1993

Item Release Date: June 19, 2012

Rating: R

Perseverance Records is proud to premiere the release of the long lost soundtrack to the 1993 Jean-Claude Van Damme action film, Nowhere To Run. Produced and released under license from Sony Pictures, this release marks the fifth movie soundtrack from a Van Damme action film released by Perseverance. It should be noted that each has sold very well and the reason for this is simple…Van Damme’s films are cult classics and are still watched by millions yearly. Nowhere To Run was another in Van Damme’s string of box office winners. For over a decade, he was the biggest action star in the world. Van Damme will be appearing in Sylvester Stallone’s newest Expendables film, which is due out in theaters this year.

This will only serve to generate more interest in his films and have more potential customers for the music heard in the movies. The score was composed by Mark Isham. He was hired to score this film due to his marvelous work on films such as The Hitcher, Mrs Soffel, The Moderns and the Oscar nominated A River Runs Through It, to name a few. Isham had composed scores for over 20 films before getting the nod to write the music for Nowhere To Run. Besides writing music for movies, Mark has also had a very successful career in jazz music. He has released albums on Virgin Records, Windham Hill and his own label.

Limited Edition of 3,000 units

Main Title

the Escape

Bilyy's Death

Sam Finds A Spot To Camp

Sam Breaks In For Salt

Fathers Chest

Bilyy's Car Put To Rest

Cow Fight

Clyde Meets Sam

Sam Wakes Up the Next Morning

Sam Watches Clydes

Sam Works On the Motorcycle

Barnburning

Clyde Overhears Sam And Mookie

Clyydie Washes Her Horse

Home Movies

Valley Of The Moon

Bulldozers

The Beating

Love Scene

Clydie Watches Sam And The Kids

Clydie Learns About Sam

Sam's Departure

Mookie Listens To The Tape

The Cop's Suspicions Are Aroused

Motorbike Chase

Spooky Clothesline

Hale Pays A Visit

Lonnie is knocked out

Sam Retaliates

The showdown

The Resurrection

Sam's Farewell

End Titles

Main Title Alt version

Sam Wakes Up the Next Morning without Guitar

End Titles Short Alt. Version

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 65

Cast: Allan Graf | Anthony Starke | Chuck Zito | Jean-Claude Van Damme | Jophery C. Brown | Joss Ackland | Kieran Culkin | Rosanna Arquette | Ted Levine | Tony Brubaker

Directors: Robert Harmon

Project Name: Nowhere to Run

Composers: Mark Isham

