Nowhere to Run Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Details
Perseverance Records is proud to premiere the release of the long lost soundtrack to the 1993 Jean-Claude Van Damme action film, Nowhere To Run. Produced and released under license from Sony Pictures, this release marks the fifth movie soundtrack from a Van Damme action film released by Perseverance. It should be noted that each has sold very well and the reason for this is simple…Van Damme’s films are cult classics and are still watched by millions yearly. Nowhere To Run was another in Van Damme’s string of box office winners. For over a decade, he was the biggest action star in the world. Van Damme will be appearing in Sylvester Stallone’s newest Expendables film, which is due out in theaters this year.
This will only serve to generate more interest in his films and have more potential customers for the music heard in the movies. The score was composed by Mark Isham. He was hired to score this film due to his marvelous work on films such as The Hitcher, Mrs Soffel, The Moderns and the Oscar nominated A River Runs Through It, to name a few. Isham had composed scores for over 20 films before getting the nod to write the music for Nowhere To Run. Besides writing music for movies, Mark has also had a very successful career in jazz music. He has released albums on Virgin Records, Windham Hill and his own label.
Special Features
- Limited Edition of 3,000 units
Playlists
- Main Title
the Escape
Bilyy's Death
Sam Finds A Spot To Camp
Sam Breaks In For Salt
Fathers Chest
Bilyy's Car Put To Rest
Cow Fight
Clyde Meets Sam
Sam Wakes Up the Next Morning
Sam Watches Clydes
Sam Works On the Motorcycle
Barnburning
Clyde Overhears Sam And Mookie
Clyydie Washes Her Horse
Home Movies
Valley Of The Moon
Bulldozers
The Beating
Love Scene
Clydie Watches Sam And The Kids
Clydie Learns About Sam
Sam's Departure
Mookie Listens To The Tape
The Cop's Suspicions Are Aroused
Motorbike Chase
Spooky Clothesline
Hale Pays A Visit
Lonnie is knocked out
Sam Retaliates
The showdown
The Resurrection
Sam's Farewell
End Titles
Main Title Alt version
Sam Wakes Up the Next Morning without Guitar
End Titles Short Alt. Version
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 65
Cast: Allan Graf | Anthony Starke | Chuck Zito | Jean-Claude Van Damme | Jophery C. Brown | Joss Ackland | Kieran Culkin | Rosanna Arquette | Ted Levine | Tony Brubaker
Directors: Robert Harmon
Project Name: Nowhere to Run
Composers: Mark Isham
