Nowhere to Run Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Nowhere to Run Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
CDSKU: 180909-76562-1
UPC: 827034004725
Part No: PRD047
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | Perserverance
Original U.S. Release: January 15, 1993
Item Release Date: June 19, 2012
Rating: R
Perseverance Records is proud to premiere the release of the long lost soundtrack to the 1993 Jean-Claude Van Damme action film, Nowhere To Run. Produced and released under license from Sony Pictures, this release marks the fifth movie soundtrack from a Van Damme action film released by Perseverance. It should be noted that each has sold very well and the reason for this is simple…Van Damme’s films are cult classics and are still watched by millions yearly. Nowhere To Run was another in Van Damme’s string of box office winners. For over a decade, he was the biggest action star in the world. Van Damme will be appearing in Sylvester Stallone’s newest Expendables film, which is due out in theaters this year.

This will only serve to generate more interest in his films and have more potential customers for the music heard in the movies. The score was composed by Mark Isham. He was hired to score this film due to his marvelous work on films such as The Hitcher, Mrs Soffel, The Moderns and the Oscar nominated A River Runs Through It, to name a few. Isham had composed scores for over 20 films before getting the nod to write the music for Nowhere To Run. Besides writing music for movies, Mark has also had a very successful career in jazz music. He has released albums on Virgin Records, Windham Hill and his own label.

  • Limited Edition of 3,000 units

  • Main Title
    the Escape
    Bilyy's Death
    Sam Finds A Spot To Camp
    Sam Breaks In For Salt
    Fathers Chest
    Bilyy's Car Put To Rest
    Cow Fight
    Clyde Meets Sam
    Sam Wakes Up the Next Morning
    Sam Watches Clydes
    Sam Works On the Motorcycle
    Barnburning
    Clyde Overhears Sam And Mookie
    Clyydie Washes Her Horse
    Home Movies
    Valley Of The Moon
    Bulldozers
    The Beating
    Love Scene
    Clydie Watches Sam And The Kids
    Clydie Learns About Sam
    Sam's Departure
    Mookie Listens To The Tape
    The Cop's Suspicions Are Aroused
    Motorbike Chase
    Spooky Clothesline
    Hale Pays A Visit
    Lonnie is knocked out
    Sam Retaliates
    The showdown
    The Resurrection
    Sam's Farewell
    End Titles
    Main Title Alt version
    Sam Wakes Up the Next Morning without Guitar
    End Titles Short Alt. Version

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 65

Cast: Allan Graf | Anthony Starke | Chuck Zito | Jean-Claude Van Damme | Jophery C. Brown | Joss Ackland | Kieran Culkin | Rosanna Arquette | Ted Levine | Tony Brubaker
Directors: Robert Harmon
Project Name: Nowhere to Run
Composers: Mark Isham

