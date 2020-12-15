Share Page Support Us
Thief Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tangerine Dream Vinyl Special Edition

Thief Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tangerine Dream Vinyl Special Edition
$42.99

$38.97


4 in stock


Original U.S. Release: March 27, 1981
Item Release Date: September 25, 2020
Rating: R
Details

Presenting Tangerine Dream’s essential synth soundtrack to Michael Mann’s 1980 masterpiece THIEF.

Pulsing with neon energy, Tangerine Dream’s score for Michael Mann’s debut film was markedly bold and unique for the crime genre at the time, which is what makes it so iconic and influential to this day.

Housed in a die-cut package designed by Jay Shaw, and liner notes from David Sims, and pressed on 180 Gram black vinyl.

Years before Miami Vice, Heat and Manhunter, director Michael Mann took his first crack at the gritty crime genre with a film starring James Caan, about a Chicago diamond thief, and his last big score. Seems straightforward enough – even though it could’ve easily felt like a holdover from the New Hollywood movement of the ‘70s, THIEF plants its feet firmly into the ’80s with Tangerine Dream’s incredible, and at the time revolutionary, approach to film music.

They kicked off an electronic film score wave – Tangerine Dream alone would go on to score nearly twenty films over the course of the ‘80s – but THIEF has always been one of our favorites,

Special Features

  • Die-cut package designed by Jay Shaw
  • Liner notes from David Sims
  • Pressed on 180 Gram black vinyl

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Dennis Farina | James Caan | Jim Belushi | Robert Prosky | Tuesday Weld | W.R. Brown | Willie Nelson
Directors: Michael Mann
Project Name: Thief
Composers: Tangerine Dream

