Thief Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tangerine Dream Vinyl Special Edition

View larger $42.99 $38.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 201215-83856-1

UPC: 850010229331

Part No: MOND144

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Dennis Farina | James Caan | Jim Belushi | Michael Mann | Tangerine Dream | Willie Nelson items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama

Studio: Mondo

Original U.S. Release: March 27, 1981

Item Release Date: September 25, 2020

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presenting Tangerine Dream’s essential synth soundtrack to Michael Mann’s 1980 masterpiece THIEF.

Pulsing with neon energy, Tangerine Dream’s score for Michael Mann’s debut film was markedly bold and unique for the crime genre at the time, which is what makes it so iconic and influential to this day.

Housed in a die-cut package designed by Jay Shaw, and liner notes from David Sims, and pressed on 180 Gram black vinyl.

Years before Miami Vice, Heat and Manhunter, director Michael Mann took his first crack at the gritty crime genre with a film starring James Caan, about a Chicago diamond thief, and his last big score. Seems straightforward enough – even though it could’ve easily felt like a holdover from the New Hollywood movement of the ‘70s, THIEF plants its feet firmly into the ’80s with Tangerine Dream’s incredible, and at the time revolutionary, approach to film music.

They kicked off an electronic film score wave – Tangerine Dream alone would go on to score nearly twenty films over the course of the ‘80s – but THIEF has always been one of our favorites,

Special Features

Die-cut package designed by Jay Shaw

Liner notes from David Sims

Pressed on 180 Gram black vinyl

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Dennis Farina | James Caan | Jim Belushi | Robert Prosky | Tuesday Weld | W.R. Brown | Willie Nelson

Directors: Michael Mann

Project Name: Thief

Composers: Tangerine Dream

Related Items

Categories

Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Mondo | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl