Blade Trinity Unrated Version – New Line Cinema Platinum Series + Exclusive Comic (2007)

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Horror | Sequels | Thrillers | Vampire Films

Studio: New Line Cinema

Original U.S. Release: December 8, 2004

Item Release Date: May 15, 2007

Rating: NR

Details

The final battle begins and the trinity comes to an end! Blade is back and his enemies have grown in number since they resurrected their king, Dracula. Together with a new group of vampire hunters, called the Nightstalkers, led by Whistler’s strong but beautiful daughter Abigail and the wise-cracking Hannibal, they must finally defeat the vampires or face inevitable extinction.

The item is in very good shape, with some wear from storage and small scratches on the case. Both discs are in great condition. The comic is in great shape, with little wear from storage and a few creases and bends in the pages.

Special Features

Includes Blade Nightstalking Comic Created Exclusively for this DVD Release

Unrated Version of the Film with 10 Minutes of Additional Action Sequences

Blooper Reel

Alternate Ending

Daywalkers, Nightstalkers and Familiars: Inside the World of Blade Trinity - 16-Part Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

2 Commentaries Including Director David Goyer, Jessica Biel, Ryan Reynolds, Producers and Crew

Also Includes R-Rated Version of the Film

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Region: 1

Runtime: 123

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English, Spanish

Audio: Surround Sound DTS ES 6.1

Cast: Callum Keith Rennie | Dominic Purcell | Jessica Biel | John Michael Higgins | Kris Kristofferson | Mark Berry | Parker Posey | Ryan Reynolds | Wesley Snipes

Directors: David S. Goyer

Project Name: Blade Trinity

Characters: Blade

