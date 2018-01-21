Paycheck Special 2-Disc Collector’s Edition DVD (2004)

DVD SKU: 180118-69739-1

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Book Based | Mystery | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: December 25, 2003

Item Release Date: May 18, 2004

Rating: PG-13

Details

From director John Woo (M:I-2 and Face/Off) comes this futuristic thriller that combines spectacular action sequences with a spellbinding mystery that will keep you guessing from the beginning to breathtaking end.

Michael Jennings (Ben Affleck) is a brilliant computer engineer hired for top-secret projects. After each job, Jennings’ short-term memory is erased so he cannot recount any project information. Emerging from his latest assignment, a three-year contract with an eight-figure paycheck given to him by his longtime friend (Aaron Eckhart), Jennings is jolted when he is told that during the end of his assignment, he agreed to forfeit all payment.

Jennings has no recourse – until he receives a mysterious envelope containing clues to his forgotten past. With the help of a beautiful scientist (Uma Thurman) he once loved but now cannot remember, Jennings races to solve the puzzle of his past . . . while a terrifying discovery waits in his future.

This item is in very good condition, with a few scrapes on the outer case, along with slight wear from storage. The Discs are in great shape with a few smudges.

Special Features

Commentary by Director John Woo

Commentary by Screenwriter Dean Georgaris

Paycheck: Designing the Future Featurette

Tempting Fate: The Stunts of Paycheck Featurette

7 Extended/Deleted Scenes

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Region: 1

Runtime: 118

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround

Cast: Aaron Eckhart | Ben Affleck | Christopher Kennedy | Colm Feore | Fulvio Cecere | Ivana Milicevic | Joe Morton | Kathryn Morris | Michael C. Hall | Paul Giamatti | Peter Friedman | Uma Thurman

Directors: John Woo

Project Name: Paycheck

