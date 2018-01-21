Twitter
Paycheck Special 2-Disc Collector’s Edition DVD (2004)
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Details

From director John Woo (M:I-2 and Face/Off) comes this futuristic thriller that combines spectacular action sequences with a spellbinding mystery that will keep you guessing from the beginning to breathtaking end.

Michael Jennings (Ben Affleck) is a brilliant computer engineer hired for top-secret projects. After each job, Jennings’ short-term memory is erased so he cannot recount any project information. Emerging from his latest assignment, a three-year contract with an eight-figure paycheck given to him by his longtime friend (Aaron Eckhart), Jennings is jolted when he is told that during the end of his assignment, he agreed to forfeit all payment.

Jennings has no recourse – until he receives a mysterious envelope containing clues to his forgotten past. With the help of a beautiful scientist (Uma Thurman) he once loved but now cannot remember, Jennings races to solve the puzzle of his past . . . while a terrifying discovery waits in his future.

This item is in very good condition, with a few scrapes on the outer case, along with slight wear from storage. The Discs are in great shape with a few smudges.

Special Features

  • Commentary by Director John Woo
  • Commentary by Screenwriter Dean Georgaris
  • Paycheck: Designing the Future Featurette
  • Tempting Fate: The Stunts of Paycheck Featurette
  • 7 Extended/Deleted Scenes

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 118
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround

Cast: Aaron Eckhart | Ben Affleck | Christopher Kennedy | Colm Feore | Fulvio Cecere | Ivana Milicevic | Joe Morton | Kathryn Morris | Michael C. Hall | Paul Giamatti | Peter Friedman | Uma Thurman
Directors: John Woo
Project Name: Paycheck

