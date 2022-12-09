Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Bob Larkin Cover (Jan 1986, Vol 1, No 120) [S08]

The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Bob Larkin Cover (Jan 1986, Vol 1, No 120) [S08]
View larger
The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Bob Larkin Cover (Jan 1986, Vol 1, No 120) [S08]
The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Bob Larkin Cover (Jan 1986, Vol 1, No 120) [S08]
The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Bob Larkin Cover (Jan 1986, Vol 1, No 120) [S08]
$9.89
$8.99
See Options

1 in stock
Mag
SKU: 221210-104682
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Bob Larkin Cover (Jan 1986, Vol 1, No 120).

Item has minor cover wear, bends and creases. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

Miami Vice: Music from the Television Series – Featuring Glenn Frey, Chaka Khan, Phil Collins, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Jan Hammer, Tina Turner
The Art and Making of Alien: Covenant
Batman and Other Themes by Maxwell Davis – The BGP Sound Library Presents
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse: Music from the Motion Picture Limited Edition – Composed by Matthew Margeson
The Flinstones Set of 3 Collector PEZ Dispensers, Fred Flintstone, Dino, Pebbles Flintstone [PEZ06]
Justice Comic Book Issue No. 1 1986 Archie Goodwin Marvel Comics 12336
The Vault Number 1 (July 2011) Image Comics
Barbarella Blu-ray
Krull Blu-ray Edition
Center Ring: The People of the Circus Hardcover 1st Edition (1956)
MagSKU: 221210-104682
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.