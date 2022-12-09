The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Bob Larkin Cover (Jan 1986, Vol 1, No 120) [S08]

- Publication: The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian
- Artists: Bob Larkin
- Characters: Conan
- Product Types: Books | Comics | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy
- Studios: Marvel Entertainment
- More: Conan
The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Bob Larkin Cover (Jan 1986, Vol 1, No 120).
Item has minor cover wear, bends and creases. Please review listing images for condition details.
