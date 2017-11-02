Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Heavy Metal Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack

Heavy Metal Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack
View larger

$13.99

$10.99


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171102-68079-1
UPC: 075596069120
Part No: 60691-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Film Noir
Studio: Elektra Records
Original U.S. Release: August 7, 1981
Item Release Date: March 10, 1995
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the amazing soundtrack album from the cult classic animated epic Heavy Metal. For years this compilation wasn’t available in any format because of music rights issues. Now it’s available here, featuring Don Felder, Donald Fagen, Riggs, Sammy Hagar, Stevie Nicks, Devo, Grand Funk Railroad, Journey, Nazareth, Trust, Black Sabbath, Blue Oyster Cult and Cheap Trick.

The title Heavy Metal refers to National Lampoon’s sci-fi/fantasy magazine on which the film is based. Musically, Heavy Metal offers more than the title suggests, and the songs fit perfectly with their respective film segments. Most songs are exclusive to this soundtrack. The best-known song here is Journey’s ballad “Open Arms.” Blue Oyster Cult’s darkly menacing “Veteran of the Psychic Wars” is a haunting gem. Devo’s quirky, new wave interpretation of the Allen Toussaint-penned “Working in the Coal Mine” was a minor hit. Black Sabbath’s blistering “The Mob Rules” is a fine example of the underrated Ronnie James Dio era. Felder’s “Heavy Metal (Takin’ a Ride)” and “All of You” are well-crafted, and they make a good argument that he was the Eagles’ secret musical weapon. Fagen’s “True Companion” is a delightful jazz-rock song that would have fit nicely on a Steely Dan album. The odd thing is this five-minute tune is practically an instrumental; Fagen doesn’t start singing until 3« minutes in. Nazareth’s “Crazy (A Suitable Case for Treatment)” has a hypnotic rhythm. Stevie Nicks’ “Blue Lamp” is clean, upbeat pop/rock. Cheap Trick’s “Reach Out” and “I Must Be Dreamin'” rely more on synthesizers than power-pop guitars. Riggs’ “Radar Rider” is basic, catchy hard rock.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 86

Cast: Al Waxman | August Schellenberg | Caroline Semple | Don Francks | Eugene Levy | Glenis Wootton Gross | Harvey Atkin | Jackie Burroughs | John Candy | John Vernon | Marilyn Lightstone | Martin Lavut | Richard Romanus | Susan Roman
Directors: Barrie Nelson | Gerald Potterton | Harold Whitaker | Jack Stokes | Jimmy T. Murakami | John Bruno | John Halas | Julian Harris | Paul Sabella | Pino Van Lamsweerde
Project Name: Heavy Metal
Contributors: Black Sabbath | Blue Oyster Cult | Cheap Trick | Devo | Don Felder | Donald Fagen | Grand Funk Railroad | Journey | Nazareth | Riggs | Sammy Hagar | Stevie Nicks | The Trust

Related Items

Afro Samurai DC Unlimited Funimation Action Figure Ninja Ninja
Dark Horse Game Of Thrones: Iron Throne 7 Inch Replica Statue
Contamination Arrow Video Blu-ray plus DVD 2-Disc Edition with Booklet
Two-Lane Blacktop Criterion Collection Blu-ray
Christine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by John Carpenter and Alan Howarth
McFarlane Toys SportsPicks Florida Marlins Dontrelle Willis Series 9 Action Figure (2004)
Car Wash Shout Factory Select Edition
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Alien Prey Towel
The Zero Boys Special Limited Edition Blu-ray + DVD

Categories

Adventure | Animation | CD | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Elektra Records | Fantasy | Featured | Film Noir | Music | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *