Heavy Metal Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack

Featured is the amazing soundtrack album from the cult classic animated epic Heavy Metal. For years this compilation wasn’t available in any format because of music rights issues. Now it’s available here, featuring Don Felder, Donald Fagen, Riggs, Sammy Hagar, Stevie Nicks, Devo, Grand Funk Railroad, Journey, Nazareth, Trust, Black Sabbath, Blue Oyster Cult and Cheap Trick.
The title Heavy Metal refers to National Lampoon’s sci-fi/fantasy magazine on which the film is based. Musically, Heavy Metal offers more than the title suggests, and the songs fit perfectly with their respective film segments. Most songs are exclusive to this soundtrack. The best-known song here is Journey’s ballad “Open Arms.” Blue Oyster Cult’s darkly menacing “Veteran of the Psychic Wars” is a haunting gem. Devo’s quirky, new wave interpretation of the Allen Toussaint-penned “Working in the Coal Mine” was a minor hit. Black Sabbath’s blistering “The Mob Rules” is a fine example of the underrated Ronnie James Dio era. Felder’s “Heavy Metal (Takin’ a Ride)” and “All of You” are well-crafted, and they make a good argument that he was the Eagles’ secret musical weapon. Fagen’s “True Companion” is a delightful jazz-rock song that would have fit nicely on a Steely Dan album. The odd thing is this five-minute tune is practically an instrumental; Fagen doesn’t start singing until 3« minutes in. Nazareth’s “Crazy (A Suitable Case for Treatment)” has a hypnotic rhythm. Stevie Nicks’ “Blue Lamp” is clean, upbeat pop/rock. Cheap Trick’s “Reach Out” and “I Must Be Dreamin'” rely more on synthesizers than power-pop guitars. Riggs’ “Radar Rider” is basic, catchy hard rock.
Playlists
- Heavy Metal by: Sammy Hagar
3:52
- Heartbeat by: Riggs
3:51
- Working In The Coal Mine by: Devo
2:51
- Veterans Of The Psychic Wars by: Blue Oyster Cult
4:49
- Reach Out by: Cheap Trick
3:39
- Heavy Metal [Take A Ride] by: Don Felder
4:59
- True Companion by: Donald Fagen
5:08
- Crazy by: Nazareth
3:27
- Radar Rider by: Riggs
2:46
- Open Arms by: Journey
3:20
- Queen Bee by: Grand Funk Railroad
3:14
- I Must Be Dreamin' by: Cheap Trick
5:41
- The Mob Rules [Live] by: Black Sabbath
3:15
- All Of You by: Don Felder
4:22
- Prefabricated by: The Trust
2:54
- Blue Lamp by: Stevie Nicks
3:46
Cast: Al Waxman | August Schellenberg | Caroline Semple | Don Francks | Eugene Levy | Glenis Wootton Gross | Harvey Atkin | Jackie Burroughs | John Candy | John Vernon | Marilyn Lightstone | Martin Lavut | Richard Romanus | Susan Roman
Directors: Barrie Nelson | Gerald Potterton | Harold Whitaker | Jack Stokes | Jimmy T. Murakami | John Bruno | John Halas | Julian Harris | Paul Sabella | Pino Van Lamsweerde
Project Name: Heavy Metal
Contributors: Black Sabbath | Blue Oyster Cult | Cheap Trick | Devo | Don Felder | Donald Fagen | Grand Funk Railroad | Journey | Nazareth | Riggs | Sammy Hagar | Stevie Nicks | The Trust
