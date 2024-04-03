Burlesque Go-Go Strip 500 Club in New Orleans Cat-Girl Lilly Christine Dancer Photo [240304-88]

The Burlesque Go-Go Strip 500 Club in New Orleans. Cat-Girl Lilly Christine was performing, according to the marquee. The photo was taken on May 3, 1963.