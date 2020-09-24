Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Lot of 8 Original Press Publicity Photos of Humphrey Bogart [PHO883]

Lot of 8 Original Press Publicity Photos of Humphrey Bogart [PHO883]
View larger
Lot of 8 Original Press Publicity Photos of Humphrey Bogart [PHO883]
Lot of 8 Original Press Publicity Photos of Humphrey Bogart [PHO883]
Lot of 8 Original Press Publicity Photos of Humphrey Bogart [PHO883]
Lot of 8 Original Press Publicity Photos of Humphrey Bogart [PHO883]

$35.99

$29.97


1 in stock


picsSKU: 200924-82107-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Humphrey Bogart  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Crime | Drama | Suspense
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Lot of 8 Original Press Publicity Photos of Humphrey Bogart from Key Largo, Casablanca, The Left Hand of God and other films. The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 8
  • Size: 8x10 in


Subject: Casablanca | Humphrey Bogart | Key Largo | The Left Hand of God

Related Items

The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #3
DC Direct Batman Black and White Statue Designed by Jim Lee (2007)
Game of Thrones Lion & Dragon 24 x 36 HBO TV Series Poster
Star Wars Insider: The Best of the Original Trilogy (2019)
House on Haunted Hill 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Final Comedown (1972) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Blaxploitation Action Billy Dee Williams
Blue Collar Music From the Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1978)
Frank Miller’s Ronin Special Edition with preliminary and promotional art
Akira Symphonic Suite CD – Music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
Beautiful Scenes from a Fantasy World – Background Illustrations and Scenes from Anime and Manga Works

Categories

Adventure | Crime | Drama | Photo Prints | Press Ads & Books | Suspense | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *