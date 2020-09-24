Lot of 8 Original Press Publicity Photos of Humphrey Bogart [PHO883]

$35.99
$29.97
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Humphrey Bogart items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Crime | Drama | Suspense
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Lot of 8 Original Press Publicity Photos of Humphrey Bogart from Key Largo, Casablanca, The Left Hand of God and other films. The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 8
- Size: 8x10 in
Subject: Casablanca | Humphrey Bogart | Key Largo | The Left Hand of God
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Crime | Drama | Photo Prints | Press Ads & Books | Suspense | Throwback Space