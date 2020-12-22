Share Page Support Us
Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning 28×20 inch Double-Sided Promotional Game Poster (2007) [12123]

$35.99

$26.70


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201222-84023-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Details

Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning 28×20 inch Double-Sided Promotional Game Poster. These posters were distributed at San Diego Comic Con ahead of the 2007 release of the game.

The item is in great shape with some bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 28 x 19.5 in

