Extremely Rare – Hong Kong Film Magazine Issue #2 (1994)

Item Release Date: November 1, 1994

This is an extremely rare edition of Hong Kong Film Magazine Issue #2. This issue was published prior to the San Francisco-based publication’s switch to full-color coated covers. There is even an announcement inside talking about the impending switch to full-color covers.

The issue is dedicated to the films centering on iconic Chinese character Wong Fei Hong, who has been portrayed by Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Kwan Tak Hing, Zhao Wen Zhou and others. There are articles on Yuen Woo Ping, Tsui Hark and more.

The issue is in great shape and has a few bends and creases along the spine. There are also a few small scratches on the cover.

