Devil’s Express Special Blu-ray Edition

Original U.S. Release: August 18, 1976

Item Release Date: September 2, 2021

Rating: R

Details

New York Master Martial Artist Luke (Warhawk Tanzania) goes to Hong Kong to earn his next level in the Martial Arts world and convinces his student Rodan (Wilfredo Roldan) to accompany him. Once they arrive, they come across an ancient burial site and find an amulet that holds a horrific demon creature in its power. Not knowing what the amulet was for, Rodan steals it and takes it back to gang infested New York City, unknowingly releasing the demon. The demon travels through the New York city subway tunnels as it preys on its victims, including Rodan himself. The police think all the killings are a result of gang wars, but Luke soon finds out the terrifying truth and seeks out to avenge the death of his student. Luke must confront the horrifying demon face to face and do battle in the underground subways, where the only train that runs that late is the Devil’s Express! This gritty action, grindhouse, martial-arts, horror classic has finally arrived at the Code Red station! When the film The Warriors was released theatrically, the distributor of DEVIL’S EXPRESS re-titled it as GANG WARS to make it look like a gang fight movie. It took CODE RED many, many years to locate the camera negatives and the film is now fully restored in HD. Also starring Brother Theodore Gottlieb and writer/director David E. Durston (I Drink Your Blood). Co-written and Directed by Barry Rosen (The Yum Yum Girls).

Special Features

2016 2K Scan Of The Original Negatives

Trailers

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Region: A,B,C

Language: English

Runtime: 84 min

Cast: Aki Aleong | Elsie Roman | Larry Fleischman | Stephen DeFazio | Teddy Wilson | Theodore Gottlieb | Warhawk Tanzania | Wilfredo Roldan

Directors: Barry Rosen

Project Name: Devil’s Express

