The Art of Star Wars Galaxy (based on Topps Trading Cards) with Howard Chaykin, Geof Darrow, Mike Mignola, Moebius, George Perez, Bill Seinkiewicz + more

$22.99

$20.00


3 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 170217-63122-1
ISBN-10: 1883313015
ISBN-13: 978-1883313012
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: SQP
Details

The Art of Star Wars Galaxy is a 132-page book based on the best-selling Topps Trading Cards of the time. The book showcases artistic visions of the Star Wars Saga. Art of Star Wars Galaxy contains a collection of contemporary comic and fantasy art celebrating the original Star Wars film trilogy, including Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This book features the work of such artists as Chaykin, Seinkiewicz, Quesada, Russell, Mignola, Ditko and Moebius.

Artists represented in this now rare volume include:

  • Kyle Baker
  • Bret Blevins
  • Ted Boonthanakit
  • June Brigman
  • Paul Chadwick
  • Howard Chaykin
  • Mark Chiarello
  • Geof Darrow
  • Steve Ditko
  • Dave Dorman
  • George Evans
  • Fastner & Larson
  • Keith Giffen
  • Paul Gulacy
  • Bo Hampton
  • Scott Hampton
  • Michael Wm. Kaluta
  • Gil Kane
  • Cam Kennedy
  • Dale Keown
  • Karl Kesel
  • Sam Kieth
  • David Lapham
  • Mike Lemos
  • Esteban Maroto
  • Cynthia Martin
  • Mike Mignola
  • Moebius
  • Jerome Moore
  • Jon J Muth
  • Mark Nelson
  • Earl Norem
  • Allen Nunis
  • Jason Palmer
  • George Perez
  • George Pratt
  • Joe Quesada
  • P. Craig Russell
  • Mark Schultz
  • Bill Seinkiewicz
  • Walter Simonson
  • Joe Smith
  • Ken Steacy
  • Brian Stelfreeze
  • Dave Stevens
  • William Stout
  • Greg Theakston
  • Angelo Torres
  • Jim Valentino
  • John Van Fleet
  • Charles Vess
  • Russell Walks
  • Al Williamson
  • Thomas Wm. Yeates II
  • Bruce Zick

Publisher: Berkley Pub Group; 1st edition (December 1993)
Language: English
Product Dimensions: 0.5 x 9 x 12 inches

