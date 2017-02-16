The Art of Star Wars Galaxy (based on Topps Trading Cards) with Howard Chaykin, Geof Darrow, Mike Mignola, Moebius, George Perez, Bill Seinkiewicz + more

Softcover Book SKU: 170217-63122-1

ISBN-10: 1883313015

ISBN-13: 978-1883313012

Weight: 1.2 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: SQP

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Art of Star Wars Galaxy is a 132-page book based on the best-selling Topps Trading Cards of the time. The book showcases artistic visions of the Star Wars Saga. Art of Star Wars Galaxy contains a collection of contemporary comic and fantasy art celebrating the original Star Wars film trilogy, including Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This book features the work of such artists as Chaykin, Seinkiewicz, Quesada, Russell, Mignola, Ditko and Moebius.

Artists represented in this now rare volume include:

Kyle Baker

Bret Blevins

Ted Boonthanakit

June Brigman

Paul Chadwick

Howard Chaykin

Mark Chiarello

Geof Darrow

Steve Ditko

Dave Dorman

George Evans

Fastner & Larson

Keith Giffen

Paul Gulacy

Bo Hampton

Scott Hampton

Michael Wm. Kaluta

Gil Kane

Cam Kennedy

Dale Keown

Karl Kesel

Sam Kieth

David Lapham

Mike Lemos

Esteban Maroto

Cynthia Martin

Mike Mignola

Moebius

Jerome Moore

Jon J Muth

Mark Nelson

Earl Norem

Allen Nunis

Jason Palmer

George Perez

George Pratt

Joe Quesada

P. Craig Russell

Mark Schultz

Bill Seinkiewicz

Walter Simonson

Joe Smith

Ken Steacy

Brian Stelfreeze

Dave Stevens

William Stout

Greg Theakston

Angelo Torres

Jim Valentino

John Van Fleet

Charles Vess

Russell Walks

Al Williamson

Thomas Wm. Yeates II

Bruce Zick

Publisher: Berkley Pub Group; 1st edition (December 1993)

Language: English

Product Dimensions: 0.5 x 9 x 12 inches

Related Items

Categories

Fantasy | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | SQP