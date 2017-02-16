The Art of Star Wars Galaxy (based on Topps Trading Cards) with Howard Chaykin, Geof Darrow, Mike Mignola, Moebius, George Perez, Bill Seinkiewicz + more

$22.99
$20.00
ISBN-10: 1883313015
ISBN-13: 978-1883313012
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: SQP
Details
The Art of Star Wars Galaxy is a 132-page book based on the best-selling Topps Trading Cards of the time. The book showcases artistic visions of the Star Wars Saga. Art of Star Wars Galaxy contains a collection of contemporary comic and fantasy art celebrating the original Star Wars film trilogy, including Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This book features the work of such artists as Chaykin, Seinkiewicz, Quesada, Russell, Mignola, Ditko and Moebius.
Artists represented in this now rare volume include:
- Kyle Baker
- Bret Blevins
- Ted Boonthanakit
- June Brigman
- Paul Chadwick
- Howard Chaykin
- Mark Chiarello
- Geof Darrow
- Steve Ditko
- Dave Dorman
- George Evans
- Fastner & Larson
- Keith Giffen
- Paul Gulacy
- Bo Hampton
- Scott Hampton
- Michael Wm. Kaluta
- Gil Kane
- Cam Kennedy
- Dale Keown
- Karl Kesel
- Sam Kieth
- David Lapham
- Mike Lemos
- Esteban Maroto
- Cynthia Martin
- Mike Mignola
- Moebius
- Jerome Moore
- Jon J Muth
- Mark Nelson
- Earl Norem
- Allen Nunis
- Jason Palmer
- George Perez
- George Pratt
- Joe Quesada
- P. Craig Russell
- Mark Schultz
- Bill Seinkiewicz
- Walter Simonson
- Joe Smith
- Ken Steacy
- Brian Stelfreeze
- Dave Stevens
- William Stout
- Greg Theakston
- Angelo Torres
- Jim Valentino
- John Van Fleet
- Charles Vess
- Russell Walks
- Al Williamson
- Thomas Wm. Yeates II
- Bruce Zick
Publisher: Berkley Pub Group; 1st edition (December 1993)
Language: English
Product Dimensions: 0.5 x 9 x 12 inches