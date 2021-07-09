Share Page Support Us
Set of 13 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies and Television Shows [PHO12179]

Set of 13 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies and Television Shows
Set of 13 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies and Television Shows [PHO12179]
Set of 13 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies and Television Shows [PHO12179]
Set of 13 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies and Television Shows [PHO12179]
Set of 13 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies and Television Shows [PHO12179]
$187.99
$146.90
1 in stock
pics
SKU: 210709-88023-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 13 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies and Television Shows.

Lobby Cards included are: Katharine Ross in They Only Kill Their Masters (1972), Sissy Spacek in Carrie (1976), Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Raquel Welch in One Million Years B.C. (1966), Karen Black in Burnt Offerings (1976), Rory Calhoun & Mary Costa in The Big Caper (1957), George Reeves & Noel Neill in Adventures of Superman (1952), Liv Ullmann in Face to Face (1976), and Leo G. Carroll & Mara Corday in Tarantula (1955).

Lobby Cards also included are: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982).

Specifications

  • Pages: 13
  • Size: 8x10 in
