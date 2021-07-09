Set of 13 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies and Television Shows [PHO12179]

- Subject Carrie Fisher | George Reeves | Karen Black | Katharine Ross | Leo G. Carroll | Liv Ullmann | Mara Corday | Mary Costa | Noel Neill | Raquel Welch | Rory Calhoun | Sissy Spacek
Set of 13 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies and Television Shows.
Lobby Cards included are: Katharine Ross in They Only Kill Their Masters (1972), Sissy Spacek in Carrie (1976), Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Raquel Welch in One Million Years B.C. (1966), Karen Black in Burnt Offerings (1976), Rory Calhoun & Mary Costa in The Big Caper (1957), George Reeves & Noel Neill in Adventures of Superman (1952), Liv Ullmann in Face to Face (1976), and Leo G. Carroll & Mara Corday in Tarantula (1955).
Lobby Cards also included are: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982).
Specifications
- Pages: 13
- Size: 8x10 in
