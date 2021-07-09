Set of 17 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies [PHO12180]

View larger $169.99

Set of 17 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies.

Item has wear and bends.

Lobby Card Press Photos include: Shirley Knight & Paul Newman in Sweet Bird of Youth (1962); Robert Ayres & Barbara Shelley in Cat Girl (1957); Scott Brady & Allison Hayes in Mohawk (1956); Joel McCrea & Wanda Hendrix in Saddle Tramp (1950); Jeffrey Hunter & Constance Towers in Sergeant Rutledge (1960); Desi Arnaz & Lucille Ball in I Love Lucy (1951); Mickey Rooney & Carolyn Jones in Baby Face Nelson (1957); Merle Oberon & Lex Barker in The Price of Fear (1956); Jeff Chandler & Joan Crawford in Female on the Beach (1955).

Also included are: actress Marlene Dietrich; actor Bing Crosby.

