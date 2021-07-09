Share Page Support Us
Set of 17 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies [PHO12180]

SKU: 210709-88028-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 17 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Lobby Card Press Photos include: Shirley Knight & Paul Newman in Sweet Bird of Youth (1962); Robert Ayres & Barbara Shelley in Cat Girl (1957); Scott Brady & Allison Hayes in Mohawk (1956); Joel McCrea & Wanda Hendrix in Saddle Tramp (1950); Jeffrey Hunter & Constance Towers in Sergeant Rutledge (1960); Desi Arnaz & Lucille Ball in I Love Lucy (1951); Mickey Rooney & Carolyn Jones in Baby Face Nelson (1957); Merle Oberon & Lex Barker in The Price of Fear (1956); Jeff Chandler & Joan Crawford in Female on the Beach (1955).

Also included are: actress Marlene Dietrich; actor Bing Crosby.

Specifications

  • Pages: 17
  • Size: 8x10 in
