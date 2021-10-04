Share Page Support Us
Yasuke Anime Series Original Soundtrack by Flying Lotus CD Edition

$17.99
$15.20
5 in stock
CD
SKU: 211004-89537-1
UPC: 801061033422
Part No: WARPCD334
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

The soundtrack to the Netflix Original anime Series, Yasuke combines synth melodies, bass lines and machine generated drum patterns, while exploring new sonic territory. That includes traditional Japanese percussion instruments such as the taiko and hyōshigi and West African percussion — a nod to the Afro-Japanese, feudal yet futuristic world Yasuke inhabits.

Flying Lotus follows the release of his sweeping epic Flamagra and his Producer of the Year Grammy nomination for Thundercat’s It Is What It Is, with an expansive original soundtrack for Netflix’s new anime series, Yasuke. Flying Lotus is the executive producer & composer of Yasuke, which retells the story of feudal Japan’s first African samurai who served with Oda Nobunaga. The series is directed by LeSean Thomas, stars Lakeith Stanfield and features Takeshi Koike as its lead designer. Flying Lotus’ score for Yasuke is an unforgettable titan in his musical canon, drawing enhanced influence from prior instrumental and vocal works alike, while looking towards the future uncompromisingly. The music lies heavily steeped within the legacy of jazz and electronic instrumentation, with select feature appearances by longtime friends and collaborators: Thundercat, Denzel Curry and Niki Randa.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
