The Man Of Steel Comic Book Issue No. 1 to 6 1986 John Byrne Dick Giordano DC Comics 12189

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



The Man Of Steel Comic Book Issue No. 1 to 6 1986 John Byrne Dick Giordano DC Comics

Written and Pencilles by John Byrne, Inked by Dick Giordano, Colored by Tom Zuiko, Lettered by John Costanza and Edited by Andrew Helfer.

A 6 Part Mini-Series , Special Collector’s Edition by John Byrne and Dick Giordano

No. 1 The Man Of Steel, The Legends Begins,

No. 2 The Man of Steel, Introducing Lois Lane

No. 3 The Man of Steel, Face to Face withThe Dark Knight!

No. 4 The Man of Steel. Lex Luthor Strikes!

No. 5 The Man of Steel, The Beast Within

No. 6 The Man of Steel, Return To Smallville, The Epic Conclusion!

