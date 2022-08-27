The Man Of Steel Comic Book Issue No. 1 to 6 1986 John Byrne Dick Giordano DC Comics 12189

The Man Of Steel Comic Book Issue No. 1 to 6 1986 John Byrne Dick Giordano DC Comics
Written and Pencilles by John Byrne, Inked by Dick Giordano, Colored by Tom Zuiko, Lettered by John Costanza and Edited by Andrew Helfer.
A 6 Part Mini-Series , Special Collector’s Edition by John Byrne and Dick Giordano
No. 1 The Man Of Steel, The Legends Begins,
No. 2 The Man of Steel, Introducing Lois Lane
No. 3 The Man of Steel, Face to Face withThe Dark Knight!
No. 4 The Man of Steel. Lex Luthor Strikes!
No. 5 The Man of Steel, The Beast Within
No. 6 The Man of Steel, Return To Smallville, The Epic Conclusion!
