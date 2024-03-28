Times Square at Dusk in 1952 The Astor and Victoria Theaters Three for Bedroom C and Walk East on Beacon playing Photo [231108-26]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprint Photo Prints
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Three for Bedroom C is playing at Astor Theater and Walk East on Beacon is playing at The Victoria Theater in this colorful photo of Times Square taken in July of 1952.
Directed by Milton H. Bren, Three for Bedroom C stars Gloria Swanson, James Warren, Fred Clark, Hans Conried, Steve Brodie, Janine Perreau, Ernest Anderson and Margaret Dumont. Directed by Alfred L. Werker, Walk East on Beacon stars George Murphy, Finlay Currie, Virginia Gilmore, Karel Stepanek, Louisa Horton, Peter Capell, Bruno Wick, Jack Manning, Karl Weber, Robert A. Dunn, Vilma Kurer, Michael Garrett, Lotte Palfi Andor, Ernest Graves, Robert Carroll, Wolfgang Zilzer, George Roy Hill and Bradford Hatton.