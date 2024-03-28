Buck Rogers in the 25th Century Actress Pamela Hensley Publicity Photo [231108-25]

Pamela Hensley is best-known for her role as Princess Ardala in the television series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. The actress has also appeared in Rollerball, Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, The Nude Bomb, Double Exposure and Matt Houston.