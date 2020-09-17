Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Philadelphia Phillies Third Baseman Mike Schmidt Signed 8 x 10 Full Color Photo + Event Ticket (2019)

Philadelphia Phillies Third Baseman Mike Schmidt Signed 8 x 10 Full Color Photo + Event Ticket (2019)
View larger
Philadelphia Phillies Third Baseman Mike Schmidt Signed 8 x 10 Full Color Photo + Event Ticket (2019)
Philadelphia Phillies Third Baseman Mike Schmidt Signed 8 x 10 Full Color Photo + Event Ticket (2019)

$78.99

$69.99


1 in stock


photoSKU: 200917-81958-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints | Signed Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Sport
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Philadelphia Phillies Third Baseman Mike Schmidt Signed 8 x 10 Full Color Photo + Event Ticket (2019). The fan signing event took place at The Borgata Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 29, 2019 as part of the grand opening of The Borgata’s Sports Book. The item is in great condition with very little wear. It’s been preserved in a clear plastic sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.


Subject: Mike Schmidt

Related Items

Your Favourite TV and Radio Themes and More
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock Comic (No. 185, October 1967) Joe Kubert [9066]
Wonder Woman Linda Carter Portrait 24 X 36 inch Television Series Poster
The Dynamite Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition 190143
The Marvel Vault: A Visual History Updated Hardcover Book
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 22 X 34 inch One Sheet Movie Poster
New York Yankees American League Championship 1999 USPS First Day Cover Bronx [222]
Once Upon A Time in the West: Shooting a Masterpiece Hardcover Edition (2019)
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
The Glory of Their Times – First Vintage Books Edition (August 1985, Paperback)

Categories

Action | Featured | Featured - Email | Photo Prints | Signed Memorabilia | Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *