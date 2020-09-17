$78.99
Condition: NM Near Mint
Details
Philadelphia Phillies Third Baseman Mike Schmidt Signed 8 x 10 Full Color Photo + Event Ticket (2019). The fan signing event took place at The Borgata Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 29, 2019 as part of the grand opening of The Borgata’s Sports Book. The item is in great condition with very little wear. It’s been preserved in a clear plastic sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Subject: Mike Schmidt
