Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1 DVD

UPC: 786936226997
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Grindhouse Films | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Studio: Miramax
Original U.S. Release: October 10, 2003
Rating: R
Details
The acclaimed fourth film from groundbreaking writer and director Quentin Tarantino (PULP FICTION, JACKIE BROWN), KILL BILL VOLUME 1 stars Uma Thurman (PULP FICTION), Lucy Liu (CHARLIE’S ANGELS, CHICAGO), and Vivica A. Fox (TWO CAN PLAY THAT GAME) in an astonishing, action-packed thriller about brutal betrayal and an epic vendetta! Four years after taking a bullet in the head at her own wedding, The Bride (Thurman) emerges from a coma and decides it’s time for payback … with a vengeance! Having been gunned down by her former boss (David Carradine) and his deadly squad of international assassins, it’s a kill-or-be-killed fight she didn’t start but is determined to finish! Loaded with explosive action and outrageous humor, it’s a must-see motion picture event that has critics everywhere raving!
The item is in very good condition and have signs of wear from storage, including scratches in the case. The discs are in very good shape with a few smudges.
Special Features
- The Making of Kill Bill Vol. 1 Featurette
- Bonus Musical Performances by The 5, 6, 7, 8's
- Quentin Tarantino Movie Trailers, Including Kill Bill Vol. 2
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Audio: DTS Dolby Digital 5.1
- Subtitles: Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish
- Language: English, French
- Region: 1
Cast: Chiaki Kuriyama | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Julie Dreyfus | Lucy Liu | Michael Madsen | Shin'ichi Chiba | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox
Directors: Quentin Tarantino
Project Name: Kill Bill: Volume 1
