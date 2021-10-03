PAURA: A Collection of Italian Horror Sounds from the CAM Sugar Archives CD

View larger $19.99

PAURA explores the horror repertoire from the precious CAM Sugar archives – taking us on a hypnotic journey into the labyrinths of fear through the different variations of Italian horror. From the esoteric and supernatural to the slasher films of the early 1970s; to reinterpretations of Romantic literature and gothic fiction to the splatter films of the `80s; the new collection includes works from celebrated composers like Ennio Morricone, Riz Ortolani & Stelvio Cipriani.

Ennio Morricone – Mio Caro Assassino from MIO CARO ASSASSINO / MY DEAR KILLER (1971)

– Mio Caro Assassino from MIO CARO ASSASSINO / MY DEAR KILLER (1971) Bruno Nicolai – La Notte che Evelyn Uscì dalla Tomba (Long Version) feat. Edda Dell’Orso from LA NOTTE CHE EVELYN USCÌ DALLA TOMBA / THE NIGHT EVELYN CAME OUT OF THE GRAVE (1971)

– La Notte che Evelyn Uscì dalla Tomba (Long Version) feat. Edda Dell’Orso from LA NOTTE CHE EVELYN USCÌ DALLA TOMBA / THE NIGHT EVELYN CAME OUT OF THE GRAVE (1971) Bruno Nicolai – La Dama Rossa Uccide Sette Volte (Edit) from LA DAMA ROSSA UCCIDE SETTE VOLTE / THE RED QUEEN KILLS SEVEN TIMES (1972)

– La Dama Rossa Uccide Sette Volte (Edit) from LA DAMA ROSSA UCCIDE SETTE VOLTE / THE RED QUEEN KILLS SEVEN TIMES (1972) Stelvio Cipriani – Tribal Shake from REAZIONE A CATENA / A BAY OF BLOOD (1971)

– Tribal Shake from REAZIONE A CATENA / A BAY OF BLOOD (1971) Stelvio Cipriani – Il Sesso del Diavolo (Finale) from IL SESSO DEL DIAVOLO / SEX OF THE DEVIL (1971)

– Il Sesso del Diavolo (Finale) from IL SESSO DEL DIAVOLO / SEX OF THE DEVIL (1971) Stelvio Cipriani – Deviation – M1 from DEVIATION (1971)

– Deviation – M1 from DEVIATION (1971) Riz Ortolani – L’Etrusco Uccide Ancora (Titoli) from L’ETRUSCO UCCIDE ANCORA / THE DEAD ARE ALIVE! (1972)

– L’Etrusco Uccide Ancora (Titoli) from L’ETRUSCO UCCIDE ANCORA / THE DEAD ARE ALIVE! (1972) Daniele Patucchi – Giallo in Tensione from FRANKENSTEIN ‘80 (1972)

– Giallo in Tensione from FRANKENSTEIN ‘80 (1972) Ennio Morricone – Ansimando feat. Edda Dell’Orso from MACCHIE SOLARI / AUTOPSY (1975)

– Ansimando feat. Edda Dell’Orso from MACCHIE SOLARI / AUTOPSY (1975) Manuel De Sica – Black Dream from MYSTERY TOUR (1985)

– Black Dream from MYSTERY TOUR (1985) Paolo Gatti, AlfonSo Zenga – Cerro Torre from CESARE MAESTRI: IL RAGNO DELLE DOLOMITI (1980)

– Cerro Torre from CESARE MAESTRI: IL RAGNO DELLE DOLOMITI (1980) Berto Pisano – Greta from LA MORTE HA SORRISO ALL’ASSASSINO / DEATH SMILES ON A MURDERER (1973)

– Greta from LA MORTE HA SORRISO ALL’ASSASSINO / DEATH SMILES ON A MURDERER (1973) Sante Maria Romitelli – Bambola Sensuale from LA ROSSA DALLA PELLE CHE SCOTTA / THE SENSUOUS DOLL (1972)

– Bambola Sensuale from LA ROSSA DALLA PELLE CHE SCOTTA / THE SENSUOUS DOLL (1972) Adolfo Waitzman – Languidamente from PENSIONE PAURA / HOTEL FEAR (1978)

– Languidamente from PENSIONE PAURA / HOTEL FEAR (1978) Nico Fidenco – Il Demonio in Convento from IMMAGINI DI UN CONVENTO / IMAGES IN A CONVENT (1979)

– Il Demonio in Convento from IMMAGINI DI UN CONVENTO / IMAGES IN A CONVENT (1979) Ettore De Carolis – Flavour of Death from IL CAVALIERE, LA MORTE E IL DIAVOLO (1983)

– Flavour of Death from IL CAVALIERE, LA MORTE E IL DIAVOLO (1983) Marcello Giombini – Un Gioco per Eveline – M11 from UN GIOCO PER EVELINE (1971)

– Un Gioco per Eveline – M11 from UN GIOCO PER EVELINE (1971) Carlo Maria Cordio – Absurd from ROSSO SANGUE / ABSURD (1981)

– Absurd from ROSSO SANGUE / ABSURD (1981) Stelvio Cipriani – Devil Dance performed by Goblin from UN’OMBRA NELL’OMBRA / RING OF DARKNESS (1979)

– Devil Dance performed by Goblin from UN’OMBRA NELL’OMBRA / RING OF DARKNESS (1979) Daniele Patucchi – E Tanta Paura – M2 from E TANTA PAURA / PLOT OF FEAR (1976)

– E Tanta Paura – M2 from E TANTA PAURA / PLOT OF FEAR (1976) Marcello Giombini – Orinoco: Prigioniere del Sesso – M19 from ORINOCO: PRIGIONIERE DEL SESSO (1980)

– Orinoco: Prigioniere del Sesso – M19 from ORINOCO: PRIGIONIERE DEL SESSO (1980) Franco Micalizzi – Bargain With The Devil #3 from CHI SEI? / BEYOND THE DOOR (1974)

– Bargain With The Devil #3 from CHI SEI? / BEYOND THE DOOR (1974) Stefano Liberati – The Prophecy (Vers. A) from I PENSIERI DELL’OCCHIO (1978)

– The Prophecy (Vers. A) from I PENSIERI DELL’OCCHIO (1978) Luigi Ceccarelli – Walking Through The Shadows from DIFENDIMI DALLA NOTTE (1981)

– Walking Through The Shadows from DIFENDIMI DALLA NOTTE (1981) Daniele Patucchi – Minaccia Sulla Città from BELVE FEROCI / WILD BEASTS (1984)

