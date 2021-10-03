PAURA: A Collection of Italian Horror Sounds from the CAM Sugar Archives CD

- Artists Adolfo Waitzman | AlfonSo Zenga | Berto Pisano | Bruno Nicolai | Carlo Maria Cordio | Daniele Patucchi | Ennio Morricone | Ettore De Carolis | Franco Micalizzi | Luigi Ceccarelli | Manuel De Sica | Marcello Giombini | Nico Fidenco | Paolo Gatti | Riz Ortolani | Stefano Liberati | Stelvio Cipriani
- Product Release Date: October 1, 2021
PAURA explores the horror repertoire from the precious CAM Sugar archives – taking us on a hypnotic journey into the labyrinths of fear through the different variations of Italian horror. From the esoteric and supernatural to the slasher films of the early 1970s; to reinterpretations of Romantic literature and gothic fiction to the splatter films of the `80s; the new collection includes works from celebrated composers like Ennio Morricone, Riz Ortolani & Stelvio Cipriani.
- Ennio Morricone – Mio Caro Assassino from MIO CARO ASSASSINO / MY DEAR KILLER (1971)
- Bruno Nicolai – La Notte che Evelyn Uscì dalla Tomba (Long Version) feat. Edda Dell’Orso from LA NOTTE CHE EVELYN USCÌ DALLA TOMBA / THE NIGHT EVELYN CAME OUT OF THE GRAVE (1971)
- Bruno Nicolai – La Dama Rossa Uccide Sette Volte (Edit) from LA DAMA ROSSA UCCIDE SETTE VOLTE / THE RED QUEEN KILLS SEVEN TIMES (1972)
- Stelvio Cipriani – Tribal Shake from REAZIONE A CATENA / A BAY OF BLOOD (1971)
- Stelvio Cipriani – Il Sesso del Diavolo (Finale) from IL SESSO DEL DIAVOLO / SEX OF THE DEVIL (1971)
- Stelvio Cipriani – Deviation – M1 from DEVIATION (1971)
- Riz Ortolani – L’Etrusco Uccide Ancora (Titoli) from L’ETRUSCO UCCIDE ANCORA / THE DEAD ARE ALIVE! (1972)
- Daniele Patucchi – Giallo in Tensione from FRANKENSTEIN ‘80 (1972)
- Ennio Morricone – Ansimando feat. Edda Dell’Orso from MACCHIE SOLARI / AUTOPSY (1975)
- Manuel De Sica – Black Dream from MYSTERY TOUR (1985)
- Paolo Gatti, AlfonSo Zenga – Cerro Torre from CESARE MAESTRI: IL RAGNO DELLE DOLOMITI (1980)
- Berto Pisano – Greta from LA MORTE HA SORRISO ALL’ASSASSINO / DEATH SMILES ON A MURDERER (1973)
- Sante Maria Romitelli – Bambola Sensuale from LA ROSSA DALLA PELLE CHE SCOTTA / THE SENSUOUS DOLL (1972)
- Adolfo Waitzman – Languidamente from PENSIONE PAURA / HOTEL FEAR (1978)
- Nico Fidenco – Il Demonio in Convento from IMMAGINI DI UN CONVENTO / IMAGES IN A CONVENT (1979)
- Ettore De Carolis – Flavour of Death from IL CAVALIERE, LA MORTE E IL DIAVOLO (1983)
- Marcello Giombini – Un Gioco per Eveline – M11 from UN GIOCO PER EVELINE (1971)
- Carlo Maria Cordio – Absurd from ROSSO SANGUE / ABSURD (1981)
- Stelvio Cipriani – Devil Dance performed by Goblin from UN’OMBRA NELL’OMBRA / RING OF DARKNESS (1979)
- Daniele Patucchi – E Tanta Paura – M2 from E TANTA PAURA / PLOT OF FEAR (1976)
- Marcello Giombini – Orinoco: Prigioniere del Sesso – M19 from ORINOCO: PRIGIONIERE DEL SESSO (1980)
- Franco Micalizzi – Bargain With The Devil #3 from CHI SEI? / BEYOND THE DOOR (1974)
- Stefano Liberati – The Prophecy (Vers. A) from I PENSIERI DELL’OCCHIO (1978)
- Luigi Ceccarelli – Walking Through The Shadows from DIFENDIMI DALLA NOTTE (1981)
- Daniele Patucchi – Minaccia Sulla Città from BELVE FEROCI / WILD BEASTS (1984)
- People / Bands: Adolfo Waitzman | AlfonSo Zenga | Berto Pisano | Bruno Nicolai | Carlo Maria Cordio | Daniele Patucchi | Ennio Morricone | Ettore De Carolis | Franco Micalizzi | Luigi Ceccarelli | Manuel De Sica | Marcello Giombini | Nico Fidenco | Paolo Gatti | Riz Ortolani | Sante Maria Romitelli | Stefano Liberati | Stelvio Cipriani
