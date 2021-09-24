- Cast: Amber Heard | Arthur Napiontek | Bill Hader | Bobby Lee | Cleo King | Craig Robinson | Dana Lee | Danny McBride | David C. Cook | Ed Begley Jr. | Gary Cole | James Franco | James Remar | Joe Lo Truglio | Jonathan Spencer | Ken Jeong | Kevin Corrigan | Nora Dunn | Rosie Perez | Seth Rogen
- Directors: David Gordon Green
- Project Name Pineapple Express
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: DVD
- Genres: Action | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema
- Studios: Columbia Pictures
- Original Release Date: July 31, 2008
- Rating: R
Pineapple Express Unrated DVD Edition.
Some wear on cover. Please review images for condition details.
Special Features
- Includes both Theatrical and Extended Versions of the Film
- Commentary with Filmmakers and Cast
- Extended and Alternate Scenes
- Gag Reel
- The Making of Pineapple Express
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
- Subtitles: English, French
- Language: English, French
- Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
- Region: 1
- Runtime: Theatrical 112 min / Extended 117 min
