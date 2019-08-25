Share Page Support Us
The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Hardcover Edition (2016)

$40.00

$27.98


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190825-78837-1
ISBN-10: 1419722255
ISBN-13: 9781419722257
Weight: 4.06 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: December 16, 2016
Rating: PG-13
Details

Presenting a visual chronicle of the Lucasfilm art department’s creation of new worlds, unforgettable characters, and newly imagined droids, vehicles, and weapons for the first movie in the Star Wars Story series — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In the same format and style as Abrams’ The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the book gives readers unprecedented access to hundreds of concept paintings, sketches, storyboards, matte paintings, and character, costume, and vehicle designs. The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will stand as the definitive guide to the artwork and imagination behind the newest chapter in the Star Wars franchise and will delight Star Wars fans and cineastes for decades to come.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Monsters), with production design by Doug Chiang and Neil Lamont, Rogue One chronicles the adventures of a Rebel cell tasked with a desperate mission: to steal the plans for the Death Star before it can be used to enforce the Emperor’s rule.

Specifications

  • Pages: 256
  • Language: English
  • Size: 10.9 x 0.9 x 11.9 in

Cast: Alan Tudyk | Ben Mendelsohn | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Jimmy Smits | Mads Mikkelsen | Wen Jiang
Directors: Gareth Edwards
Project Name: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Authors: Josh Kushins

