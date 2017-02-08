View larger $69.00 $49.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 170208-62931-1

ISBN-10: 1854432532

ISBN-13: 978-1854432537

Weight: 5.8 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Steve McQueen items

Product Types: Products | Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Thriller

Studio: Dalton Watson

Item Release Date: December 15, 2011

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

By Andrew Antoniades and Mike Siegel. Steve McQueen: The Actor and his Films, is the definitive account of every film that the iconic actor made. This lavishly illustrated book devotes nearly 500 pages to Steve McQueen’s career and tracks his journey from juvenile delinquent, to Marine, to an aspiring actor breaking into Hollywood, until he became a global superstar and the highest-paid actor of his era. Included are numerous behind the scenes tales of events that occurred leading up to and during filming, and fascinating insights into McQueen’s acting techniques and motivations.

Each film is allocated one chapter. The chapters begin with a précis of the particular movie. Then events surrounding its making are described, uncovering new facts and insights. This is followed by an analysis of its success, and finally a significant scene is discussed in detail. Steve McQueen: The Actor and his Films is extensively illustrated with over 1000 color and black & white images, including posters from around the world, lobby cards, memorabilia, many never-before seen candid stills and rare vintage advertising materials.

Number of Page: 492

Product Dimensions: 9 x 3 x 12 inches

Special Features

Hard cover with dust jacket

1020 illustrations: 790 photos incl. 44 full page photos. 230 artwork reproductions incl. 48 full page poster reproductions & 10 full page lobby card reproductions

Related Items

Categories

Action | Books | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Dalton Watson | Drama | Thriller | Throwback Space