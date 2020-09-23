Share Page Support Us
Angel’s Blade 13 x 19 Movie Poster Signed by Director and Cast, Joe Zaso, Robert Stock (2008) [A55]

Angel’s Blade 13 x 19 Movie Poster Signed by Director and Cast, Joe Zaso, Robert Stock (2008) [A55]
View larger

$29.99

$24.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 200923-82082-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original | Signed Memorabilia
Genres: Horror | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Details

Angel’s Blade 13 x 19 inch Movie Poster Signed by Director Robert Stock, along with actor Joe Zaso and other cast members (2008). The poster was signed at the 2008 edition of Fangoria Expo Convention in Secaucus, New Jersey. The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 13x19 in

Cast: Carson Grant | Jason Drumwright | Jeb Toms | Jessica Moon | Joe Zaso | Olivia Andrunik | Raine Brown
Directors: Robert Stock
Project Name: Angel's Blade

