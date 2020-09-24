Share Page Support Us
James Baldwin Reading From Giovanni’s Room and Another Country Vinyl Edition SEALED CMS517

James Baldwin Reading From Giovanni’s Room and Another Country Vinyl Edition SEALED CMS517

$43.99

$38.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200924-82091-1
Part No: CMS517
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Biography | History | Music Videos | Musical
Details

James Baldwin reading from his books Giovanni’s Room and Another Country Vinyl Edition SEALED CMS517. The item is still sealed and in great condition with some creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. There is a small puncture in the corner. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Authors: James Baldwin

