Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Live Original London Cast Recording Soundtrack Vinyl Edition [S31]

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Live Original London Cast Recording Soundtrack Vinyl Edition [S31]
View larger
Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Live Original London Cast Recording Soundtrack Vinyl Edition [S31]
Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Live Original London Cast Recording Soundtrack Vinyl Edition [S31]
Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Live Original London Cast Recording Soundtrack Vinyl Edition [S31]
Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Live Original London Cast Recording Soundtrack Vinyl Edition [S31]
$20.57
$18.70
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 231212-112512
UPC: 850001545372
Weight: 1.7 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Item is unused and sealed. Has some minor corner bruises. Please review listing images for condition details.

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Live Original London Cast Recording Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

Legendary filmmaker and comedian Mel Brooks brings his classic monster musical comedy Young Frankenstein to life on stage in a musical collaboration with Tony-award winning Broadway director and choreographer Susan Stroman. Recorded live in London’s West End.Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced ‘Fronk-en-steen’) (Hadley Fraser) inherits a castle in Transylvania leading him to fulfill his grandfather’s legacy by bringing a corpse (Nic Greenshields) back to life. With help and hindrance from hunchback henchman Igor (Ross Noble), buxom assistant Inga (Summer Strallen) and needy fiance Elizabeth (Dianne Pilkington), his experiment yields madcap success and monstrous consequences.After opening on Broadway in November of 2007 the show ran until 2009. A revised version of the show opened in London’s West End in October of 2017 to mostly positive reviews.ABC was set to air Young Frankenstein Live last October and delayed it due to restrictions. The show was rescheduled to air in October 2021 on ABC.

Playlists

  • Overture
    The Brain
    Please Don’t Touch Me
    Together Again
    Roll In The Hay
    He Vas My Boyfriend
    It Could Work
    Hang Him Til He’s Dead
    The Experiment
    He Vas My Boyfriend (Reprise)
    Welcome To Transylvania
    Transylvania Mania
    He’s Loose
    Listen To Your Heart
    Surprise
    Please Send Me Someone
    Puttin’ On The Ritz
    Deep Love
    Hang The Doctor
    Deep Love (Reprise) And Finale
    Finale – Together Again
    The Bows
    Exit Music