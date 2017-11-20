Twitter
Gangs of New York 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
$11.99

$8.98


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 171120-67348-1
Part No: PAS0471
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Crime | Drama | History
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Miramax
Original U.S. Release: December 20, 2002
Rating: R
Details

Martin Scorsese directed 2002’s Gangs of New York. Set in 1863, Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio) returns to the Five Points area of New York City seeking revenge against Bill ‘The Butcher’ Cutting (Daniel Day-Lewis), his father – ‘Priest’ Vallon’s (Liam Neeson) – killer.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Brendan Gleeson | Cameron Diaz | Daniel Day-Lewis | Gary Lewis | Henry Thomas | Jim Broadbent | John C. Reilly | Leonardo DiCaprio | Liam Neeson | Stephen Graham
Directors: Martin Scorsese
Project Name: Gangs Of New York

Crime | Drama | Featured | History | Miramax | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints

