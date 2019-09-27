Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Heike Story by Eiji Yoshikawa Hardcover Edition (1956) [84020]

The Heike Story by Eiji Yoshikawa Hardcover Edition (1956) [84020]
View larger

$35.00

$19.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190927-79067-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Film Noir | History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Heike Story by Eiji Yoshikawa Hardcover Edition (1956).

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Authors: Eiji Yoshikawa

Related Items

Hot Wheels Street Beast 5-Pack L9965 (2007)
Quentin Tarantino XX 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster – Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill
Urodzeni W Warszawie by Wladyslaw B Pawlak
From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry
Bruce Lee’s The Big Boss Original Soundtrack Album by Peter Thomas
Star Trek: Nemesis Soundtrack Album – Music Composed and Conducted by Jerry Goldsmith
Savage Tales Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 2, December 1985) Larry Hama, Arthur Suydam Cover [19313]
Jurassic Park Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed and Conducted by John Williams
Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl – Cardinal Paperback Edition (May 1959)
Infamous Players: A Tale of Movies, the Mob and Sex

Categories

Adventure | Drama | Film Noir | Hardcover Books | History

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *