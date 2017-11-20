Twitter
Grindhouse – Death Proof Planet Terror 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Details

The Grindhouse double-feature is Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s homage to exploitation movies of the 1960s and 1970s, with two back-to-back cult films that include previews of coming attractions between them. The Quentin Tarantino entry is titled Death Proof and Robert Rodriguez’s film is titled Planet Terror.

Death Proof centers on muscle car culture with a killer driver “at the wheel,” and Planet Terror is a science fiction horror centering on genetic mutation. The project also includes fake trailer segments directed by Rodriguez, as well as Eli Roth, Edgar Wright and Rob Zombie.

Segments

  • Robert Rodriguez - "Planet Terror" & fake trailer "Machete"
  • Eli Roth - fake trailer "Thanksgiving"
  • Quentin Tarantino - "Death Proof"
  • Edgar Wright - fake trailer "Don't"
  • Rob Zombie - fake trailer "Werewolf Women of the S.S."

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Eli Roth | Jordan Ladd | Kurt Russell | Mary Elizabeth Winstead | Robert Rodriguez | Rosario Dawson | Rose McGowan | Sydney Tamiia Poitier | Tracie Thoms | Vanessa Ferlito | Zoe Bell
Directors: Edgar Wright | Eli Roth | Quentin Tarantino | Rob Zombie | Robert Rodriguez
Project Name: Death Proof | Grindhouse | Planet Terror

