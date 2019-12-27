Robocop Special Limited 2-Disc Steelbook Edition Blu-ray (2019)

$49.95
Original U.S. Release: July 17, 1987
Item Release Date: November 26, 2019
Rating: NR
Details
Part Man, Part Machine, All Cop.
RoboCop, from Orion Pictures, marked director Paul Verhoeven’s (Flesh + Blood) Hollywood debut and now the future of law enforcement is back in a definitive Blu-ray presentation packed with hours of brand new bonus features & exclusive collectible Steebook packaging.
Special Features
- Limited Edition Content
- 4K restoration of the film from the original camera negative by MGM, transferred in 2013 & approved by director Paul Verhoeven
- Director's Cut & Theatrical Cut of the film on two High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray discs
- Original lossless stereo & four-channel mixes plus DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround sound option on both cuts
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts
- Limited edition collectors' booklet featuring new writing on the film by Omar Ahmed, Christopher Griffiths and Henry Blyth
- Disc One Director's Cut
- Archive commentary by director Paul Verhoeven, executive producer Jon Davison & co-writer Ed Neumeier (originally recorded for the Theatrical Cut and re-edited in 2014 for the Director s Cut)
- New commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon
- New commentary by fans Christopher Griffiths, Gary Smart & Eastwood Allen
- The Future of Law Enforcement: Creating RoboCop, a newly filmed interview with co-writer Michael Miner
- RoboTalk, a newly filmed conversation between co-writer Ed Neumeier & filmmakers David Birke & Nick McCarthy
- Truth of Character, a newly filmed interview with Nancy Allen
- Casting Old Detroit, a newly filmed interview with casting director Julie Selzer
- Connecting the Shots, a newly filmed interview with second unit director & frequent Verhoeven collaborator Mark Goldblatt
- Composing RoboCop, a new tribute to composer Basil Poledouris featuring film music experts Jeff Bond, Lukas Kendall, Daniel Schweiger & Robert Townson
- RoboProps, a newly filmed tour of super-fan Julien Dumont's collection of original props & memorabilia
- 2012 Q&A with the Filmmakers, a panel discussion featuring Verhoeven, Davison, Neumeier, Miner, Allen, star Peter Weller & animator Phil Tippett
- RoboCop: Creating a Legend, Villains of Old Detroit & Special Effects: Then & Now, three archive featurettes from 2007 featuring interviews with cast & crew
- Four deleted scenes
- The Boardroom: Storyboard with Commentary by Phil Tippett
- Director s Cut Production Footage, raw dailies from the filming of the unrated gore scenes
- Two theatrical trailers & three TV spots
- Extensive image galleries
- Disc Two Theatrical Cut
- Archive commentary by director Paul Verhoeven, executive producer Jon Davison & co-writer Ed Neumeier
- Two Isolated Score tracks (Composer's Original Mix & Final Theatrical Mix) in lossless stereo
- Edited-for-television version of the film, featuring alternate dubs, takes & edits of several scenes (95 mins, SD only)
- Split screen comparison of Theatrical & Director's Cuts
- RoboCop: Edited For Television, a compilation of alternate scenes from two edited-for-television versions, newly transferred in HD from recently-unearthed 35mm elements
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Region: A
- Audio: 2.0/4.0/5.1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
- Runtime: 103
- Subtitles: English SDH
Cast: Dan O'Herlihy | Felton Perry | Kurtwood Smith | Miguel Ferrer | Nancy Allen | Peter Weller | Ray Wise | Robert DoQui | Ronny Cox
Directors: Paul Verhoeven
Project Name: RoboCop
