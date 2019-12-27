Robocop 2-Disc Special Limited Edition Blu-ray Collector’s Set (2019)

View larger $49.95 $35.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Original U.S. Release: July 17, 1987

Item Release Date: November 26, 2019

Rating: NR

Details

Part Man, Part Machine, All Cop.

RoboCop, from Orion Pictures, marked director Paul Verhoeven’s (Flesh + Blood) Hollywood debut & now the future of law enforcement is back in a definitive Blu-ray presentation packed with hours of brand new bonus features & exclusive collectible packaging.

In the not-too-distant future, a newly transfered Detroit police officer is remade into an indestructible cybernetic cop after being dismembered by a gang of thugs in an abandoned warehouse. Reborn as RoboCop he is programmed to serve and protect the citizens of Detroit and eliminate the rampant crime in the city streets so that a massive city-wide reconstruction project can get under way. But once he has completed his task, he sets his sights on the corruption inside Security Concepts – the corporation that created him.

Special Features

Limited Edition Content

4K restoration of the film from the original camera negative by MGM, transferred in 2013 & approved by director Paul Verhoeven

Newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper

Director's Cut & Theatrical Cut of the film on two High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray discs

Original lossless stereo & four-channel mixes plus DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround sound option on both cuts

Optional English subtitles on both cuts

Six collector's postcards (Limited Edition exclusive)

Double-sided, fold-out poster (Limited Edition exclusive)

Reversible sleeve featuring original & newly commissioned artwork

Limited edition collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Omar Ahmed, Christopher Griffiths & Henry Blyth, a 1987 Fangoria interview with Rob Bottin, & archive publicity materials (some contents exclusive to Limited Edition)

Disc One Director's Cut

Archive commentary by director Paul Verhoeven, executive producer Jon Davison & co-writer Ed Neumeier

New commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon

New commentary by fans Christopher Griffiths, Gary Smart & Eastwood Allen

The Future of Law Enforcement: Creating RoboCop, a newly filmed interview with co-writer Michael Miner

RoboTalk, a newly filmed conversation between co-writer Ed Neumeier & filmmakers David Birke & Nick McCarthy

Truth of Character, a newly filmed interview with Nancy Allen

Casting Old Detroit, a newly filmed interview with casting director Julie Selzer

Connecting the Shots, a newly filmed interview with second unit director & frequent Verhoeven collaborator Mark Goldblatt

Composing RoboCop, a new tribute to composer Basil Poledouris featuring film music experts Jeff Bond, Lukas Kendall, Daniel Schweiger & Robert Townson

RoboProps, a newly filmed tour of super-fan Julien Dumont's collection of original props & memorabilia

2012 Q&A with the Filmmakers, a panel discussion featuring Verhoeven, Davison, Neumeier, Miner, Allen, star Peter Weller & animator Phil Tippett

RoboCop: Creating a Legend, Villains of Old Detroit & Special Effects: Then & Now, three archive featurettes from 2007 featuring interviews with cast & crew

Four deleted scenes

The Boardroom: Storyboard with Commentary by Phil Tippett

Director s Cut Production Footage, raw dailies from the filming of the unrated gore scenes

Two theatrical trailers & three TV spots

Extensive image galleries

Disc Two Theatrical Cut

Archive commentary by director Paul Verhoeven, executive producer Jon Davison & co-writer Ed Neumeier

Two Isolated Score tracks (Composer's Original Mix & Final Theatrical Mix) in lossless stereo

Edited-for-television version of the film, featuring alternate dubs, takes & edits of several scenes (95 mins, SD only)

Split screen comparison of Theatrical & Director's Cuts

RoboCop: Edited For Television, a compilation of alternate scenes from two edited-for-television versions, newly transferred in HD from recently-unearthed 35mm elements

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Region: A

Audio: 2.0/4.0/5.1

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Runtime: 103

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Dan O'Herlihy | Felton Perry | Kurtwood Smith | Miguel Ferrer | Nancy Allen | Peter Weller | Ray Wise | Robert DoQui | Ronny Cox

Directors: Paul Verhoeven

Project Name: RoboCop

