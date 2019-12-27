Share Page Support Us
Robocop 2-Disc Special Limited Edition Blu-ray Collector's Set (2019)
Robocop 2-Disc Special Limited Edition Blu-ray Collector's Set (2019)
Blu-raySKU: 191227-79911-1
UPC: 760137297789
Part No: AV217
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Arrow | Orion Pictures
Original U.S. Release: July 17, 1987
Item Release Date: November 26, 2019
Rating: NR
Details

Part Man, Part Machine, All Cop.

RoboCop, from Orion Pictures, marked director Paul Verhoeven’s (Flesh + Blood) Hollywood debut & now the future of law enforcement is back in a definitive Blu-ray presentation packed with hours of brand new bonus features & exclusive collectible packaging.

In the not-too-distant future, a newly transfered Detroit police officer is remade into an indestructible cybernetic cop after being dismembered by a gang of thugs in an abandoned warehouse. Reborn as RoboCop he is programmed to serve and protect the citizens of Detroit and eliminate the rampant crime in the city streets so that a massive city-wide reconstruction project can get under way. But once he has completed his task, he sets his sights on the corruption inside Security Concepts – the corporation that created him.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition Content
  • 4K restoration of the film from the original camera negative by MGM, transferred in 2013 & approved by director Paul Verhoeven
  • Newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper
  • Director's Cut & Theatrical Cut of the film on two High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray discs
  • Original lossless stereo & four-channel mixes plus DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround sound option on both cuts
  • Optional English subtitles on both cuts
  • Six collector's postcards (Limited Edition exclusive)
  • Double-sided, fold-out poster (Limited Edition exclusive)
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original & newly commissioned artwork
  • Limited edition collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Omar Ahmed, Christopher Griffiths & Henry Blyth, a 1987 Fangoria interview with Rob Bottin, & archive publicity materials (some contents exclusive to Limited Edition)
  • Disc One Director's Cut
  • Archive commentary by director Paul Verhoeven, executive producer Jon Davison & co-writer Ed Neumeier
  • New commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon
  • New commentary by fans Christopher Griffiths, Gary Smart & Eastwood Allen
  • The Future of Law Enforcement: Creating RoboCop, a newly filmed interview with co-writer Michael Miner
  • RoboTalk, a newly filmed conversation between co-writer Ed Neumeier & filmmakers David Birke & Nick McCarthy
  • Truth of Character, a newly filmed interview with Nancy Allen
  • Casting Old Detroit, a newly filmed interview with casting director Julie Selzer
  • Connecting the Shots, a newly filmed interview with second unit director & frequent Verhoeven collaborator Mark Goldblatt
  • Composing RoboCop, a new tribute to composer Basil Poledouris featuring film music experts Jeff Bond, Lukas Kendall, Daniel Schweiger & Robert Townson
  • RoboProps, a newly filmed tour of super-fan Julien Dumont's collection of original props & memorabilia
  • 2012 Q&A with the Filmmakers, a panel discussion featuring Verhoeven, Davison, Neumeier, Miner, Allen, star Peter Weller & animator Phil Tippett
  • RoboCop: Creating a Legend, Villains of Old Detroit & Special Effects: Then & Now, three archive featurettes from 2007 featuring interviews with cast & crew
  • Four deleted scenes
  • The Boardroom: Storyboard with Commentary by Phil Tippett
  • Director s Cut Production Footage, raw dailies from the filming of the unrated gore scenes
  • Two theatrical trailers & three TV spots
  • Extensive image galleries
  • Disc Two Theatrical Cut
  • Archive commentary by director Paul Verhoeven, executive producer Jon Davison & co-writer Ed Neumeier
  • Two Isolated Score tracks (Composer's Original Mix & Final Theatrical Mix) in lossless stereo
  • Edited-for-television version of the film, featuring alternate dubs, takes & edits of several scenes (95 mins, SD only)
  • Split screen comparison of Theatrical & Director's Cuts
  • RoboCop: Edited For Television, a compilation of alternate scenes from two edited-for-television versions, newly transferred in HD from recently-unearthed 35mm elements

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Region: A
  • Audio: 2.0/4.0/5.1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 103
  • Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Dan O'Herlihy | Felton Perry | Kurtwood Smith | Miguel Ferrer | Nancy Allen | Peter Weller | Ray Wise | Robert DoQui | Ronny Cox
Directors: Paul Verhoeven
Project Name: RoboCop

