Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Hunger Games San Diego Comic-Con 2012 Exclusive 27×40 inch Home Video Movie Poster [D46]

The Hunger Games San Diego Comic-Con 2012 Exclusive 27×40 inch Home Video Movie Poster [D46]
View larger
The Hunger Games San Diego Comic-Con 2012 Exclusive 27×40 inch Home Video Movie Poster [D46]
The Hunger Games San Diego Comic-Con 2012 Exclusive 27×40 inch Home Video Movie Poster [D46]
The Hunger Games San Diego Comic-Con 2012 Exclusive 27×40 inch Home Video Movie Poster [D46]
The Hunger Games San Diego Comic-Con 2012 Exclusive 27×40 inch Home Video Movie Poster [D46]

$24.99

$18.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 210123-84705-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Donald Sutherland | Elizabeth Banks | Jennifer Lawrence | Lenny Kravitz | Liam Hemsworth | Stanley Tucci | Woody Harrelson  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Lionsgate
Original U.S. Release: March 23, 2012
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Hunger Games San Diego Comic-Con 2012 Exclusive 27×40 inch Home Video Movie Poster.

The item is in great shape with minor wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 27x40 in

Cast: Amandla Stenberg | Dayo Okeniyi | Donald Sutherland | Elizabeth Banks | Isabelle Fuhrman | Jennifer Lawrence | Lenny Kravitz | Liam Hemsworth | Paula Malcomson | Rhoda Griffis | Sandra Ellis Lafferty | Stanley Tucci | Wes Bentley | Willow Shields | Woody Harrelson
Directors: Gary Ross
Project Name: The Hunger Games

Related Items

The Man of Rust: The Retold Story No. 1B (November 1986) [J22]
Big Apple Anime Fest World Anime Party & Anime Expo, Times Square New York City Program Guide (2002) [6101]
Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Collector’s Series – The Flight at Kitty Hawk (1997) Sky’s the Limit Series No. 1
Cowboy Bebop Character Lineup 36 X 24 inch Poster
First Annual Spotlight Tribute Collector’s Edition (2007) Jessica Alba, Johnny Depp
Krull 33×47 inch Original German Movie Poster (1983) [9367]
Misty Mundae Mummy Raider DVD Edition (2019)
Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card Game Collectible Tin (Tin Only)
The International DVD
Sports Illustrated Magazine (December 14, 1992) Larry Bird, Magic Johnson [190129]

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Lionsgate | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Science Fiction | Teen Films