Kong: Skull Island Beach Scene 22 x 34 inch Teaser Movie Poster

Kong: Skull Island Beach Scene 22 x 34 inch Teaser Movie Poster
View larger

$14.99

$9.97


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 180408-72422-1
Part No: RP15472
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: King Kong | Samuel L. Jackson | Tom Hiddleston  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: March 10, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Details

Featured is a stunning teaser poster for the U.S. release of Kong: Skull Island that visualizes a silhouette of King Kong being approached by infantry and helicopters on Skull Island. If you’ve watched the movie, we know who won that battle.

Specifications

  • Size: 22.375 x 34 in

Cast: Brie Larson | Corey Hawkins | Jason Mitchell | John C. Reilly | John Goodman | John Ortiz | Samuel L. Jackson | Tian Jing | Toby Kebbell | Tom Hiddleston
Directors: Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Project Name: Kong: Skull Island
Characters: King Kong

