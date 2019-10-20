$34.99
$29.97
magSKU: 191020-79490-1
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Sport
Studio: Dell Books
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Babe Ruth As I Knew Him Commemorative Magazine by Waite Hoyt (1948). Filled with great photos and commentary on the career of Babe Ruth by The Babe’s friend and teammate Waite Hoyt.
The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Subject: Babe Ruth
Authors: Waite Hoyt