Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Babe Ruth As I Knew Him Commemorative Magazine by Waite Hoyt (1948)

Babe Ruth As I Knew Him Commemorative Magazine by Waite Hoyt (1948)
View larger

$34.99

$29.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 191020-79490-1
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Sport
Studio: Dell Books
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Babe Ruth As I Knew Him Commemorative Magazine by Waite Hoyt (1948). Filled with great photos and commentary on the career of Babe Ruth by The Babe’s friend and teammate Waite Hoyt.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Subject: Babe Ruth
Authors: Waite Hoyt

Related Items

Inside Karate Magazine 10th Anniversary Issue (March 1989) 190110
Bullwhip Griffin Mass Market Paperback Edition (1971)
Harley Quinn 22 x 34 inch Character Poster
Ready Player One 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Star Wars Universe Yoda Pattern Necktie
Alien Anthology 6-Disc Blu-ray Set – Alien, Aliens, Alien 3 & Alien Resurrection
The Untouchables: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Arrow Original Television Soundtrack Season 4 Limited Edition, Music by Blake Neely
McFarlane Toys Spawn Conan the Barbarian of Cimmeria Series One Action Figure (2004)
The Avengers Assembled Captain America in Front 24 x 36 Inch Comics Poster

Categories

Action | Dell Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *