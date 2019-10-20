Share Page Support Us
Limited Collectors’ Edition The Best of DC Comics Volume 1 (Vol. 6, No. C52, 1977) Superman Cover

View larger

$23.99

$21.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 191020-79492-1
UPC: 07098932179
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Superman  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Limited Collectors’ Edition The Best of DC Comics Volume 1 (Vol. 6, No. C52, 1977) Superman Cover.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Characters: Superman

